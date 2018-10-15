Victoria Beckham's Daughter Has the Cutest Reactions to Posh Spice’s Outfits in Spice World

Victoria Beckham‘s Spice Girls days may be long over, but her 7-year-old daughter, Harper Seven, is discovering the magic of the girl group for the first time — and finds her mom’s iconic fashion sense “hilarious.”

In a new interview with Vogue Australia, the November issue cover star revealed that not only is her 1997 film, Spice World, on “heavy rotation” on Harper’s iPad, but her only daughter loves two of Posh Spice’s wacky and wild outfits in the film — the camo-print mini and the “little Gucci dress.”

In the scene when the Spice Girls are at boot camp training wearing head-to-toe camouflage outfits, Beckham says she initially had huge reservations about wearing a mini dress, but says seeing it through her daughter’s eyes changed her perception of the moment.

“When I filmed that, they made me wear a little army dress instead of the combat pants everyone else was wearing and I was really upset at the time because my weight throughout the Spice Girls went up-down-up-down and I really didn’t want to wear a tight little camouflage dress,” Beckham revealed. “But now Harper looks at it and she finds it really hilarious. ‘Mummy, why are you wearing that mini-dress?’ You have a whole other appreciation for that movie when you watch it years later.”

And one can’t think of Spice World and not remember the iconic clip where Sporty Spice and Baby Spice rib the fashionista for not being able to decide between the “little Gucci dress, the little Gucci dress, or the little Gucci dress.” And it’s one of Harper’s favorite scenes too.

“She does the dance and she says: ‘Is it a Gucci dress? Is it a Gucci dress? I want a little Gucci dress.’ And then she asks me: ‘Mummy, what’s a Gucci dress?'”

Victoria Beckham/Instagram

RELATED: Victoria Beckham Had the Biggest Spice Girls Clothing Budget

These days Beckham is focused on her namesake label, which just celebrated its 10th anniversary, but she still “spices up her life” with some throwbacks to her pop star days from time to time.

At the after party following her London Fashion Week show in September, she celebrated by busting out her best Posh Spice dance moves.

She also went back to the fashion archives and re-wore the black catsuit from the “Say You’ll Be There” music video for a recent photoshoot with British Vogue.

Even though she occasionally pokes fun at her former alter ego, she says she always knew fashion design was her true passion.

“I knew as a woman what I wanted…what I really, really wanted,” she jokes, referencing the “Wannabe” lyric. “I always wanted to do fashion, so I was lucky that music was never my main passion. For the other girls it was. Every day someone says: ‘Are you going on tour? You’re the one who’s stopping it.’ For me, there was always something else I wanted to do. Plan B, phase two. Even when I was in the group, on tour, I was always more interested in not just the costumes but the lighting and the set design. It was never just about getting on stage and dancing around.”

RELATED: Victoria Beckham Nails ‘Spice Up Your Life’ Dance Moves at London Fashion Week – Watch the Video!

Beckham tells the magazine that Harper wants to be an inventor, while her brothers also have artistic dreams. Brooklyn, 19, is interning with photographer Nick Knight in London, Romeo, 16, hopes to do “something in tennis” and Cruz, 13, is musically inclined, and writes his own songs as well as plays guitar and piano.