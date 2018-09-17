Victoria Beckham Nails 'Spice Up Your Life' Dance Moves at London Fashion Week - Watch the Video!

“Slam it to the left,” the Spice Girls sing in their 1997 jam “Spice Up Your Life” — and that’s exactly what Victoria Beckham did during London Fashion Week on Sunday.

The fashion designer busted out her best Posh Spice dance moves at a party in her honor after celebrating her namesake label’s 10th anniversary with a fashion show earlier in the day.

Beckham, 44, shared video of the impromptu performance on Instagram, writing, “Disclaimer: high heels on the sofa at @marksclubmayfair. #startsomethingpriceless @mastercarduk x VB #VBSince08,” she captioned the clip.

Though it’s been more than 20 years since the song — from the Spice World film and Spiceworld album — topped charts, Beckham nailed her moves with gusto as the camera captured the special moment.

At her show earlier in the day, Beckham — who sported a camel blazer and black pants on the runway — was overcome with emotion as she cheered, waved and smiled from ear to ear.

Tristan Fewings/BFC/Getty

RELATED: Victoria Beckham Slams Divorce Rumors as She Poses with Husband David: ‘We’re Stronger Together’

Tristan Fewings/BFC/Getty

This was the first time Beckham took her fashion show to London, as she usually partakes in New York Fashion Week.

“What an incredible day, so thankful for all the support of my family x vb #vbsince08,” she captioned an Instagram post featuring her parents, Tony and Jackie Adams.

RELATED: Victoria Beckham Recreates Latex Catsuit Look 22 Years After Wearing It for Spice Girls Music Video

Also on hand to support the star? Her husband David Beckham, 43, who rocked an olive button-down shirt, brown trousers and suspenders while posing with his wife at the bash he hosted with British Vogue in honor of his wife.

David M. Benett/Getty Images

Alongside their four children — Harper Seven, 7, Cruz David, 13, Romeo James, 16, and Brooklyn Joseph, 19 — the Beckhams grace the cover of the magazine’s October issue.

“People have been making things up about our relationship for 20 years,” Victoria says in the British Vogue story, adding that she and David have learned along the way to “[ignore] the nonsense” rumors surrounding their relationship since they wed almost two decades ago. “But these things have a wider effect on the people around us, and that’s unfair,” she admits.

RELATED VIDEO: David Beckham Is Moved to Tears After Son Brooklyn Surprises Him for His 43rd Birthday

“We both realize that we are stronger together than we are as individuals,” she explains. “Would either of us be in the position that we are in now had we not met and been together all those years ago?”

Adds the fashion designer and singer, “It’s all about the family unit. We are much stronger, the six of us, than we would be if we were individuals. We respect that family bond and that is key.”

A source told PEOPLE in early September that the husband and wife focus on their marriage instead of listening to rumors about an impending split. They last faced divorce speculation earlier this summer, which their spokesperson quickly denied.

“They have a real marriage, and if they have problems, they manage them like any other couple,” a source shared with PEOPLE. “At this point, they pretty much ignore chatter about cheating.”