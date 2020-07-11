Victoria Beckham Says 'We Could Not Be Happier' for Son Brooklyn's Engagement to Nicola Peltz

Victoria Beckham “could not be happier” for her eldest son Brooklyn and his new fiancè, Nicola Peltz.

Victoria celebrated Brooklyn, 21, and Peltz, 25, in an Instagram post on Saturday, sharing the same photo that the couple posted in their engagement announcement.

“The MOST exciting news!!” she wrote alongside the photo. “We could not be happier that @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz are getting married! Wishing you so much love and a lifetime of happiness 🙏🏻We all love you both so much x @davidbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven 💕.”

Bringing the family love full circle, in the romantic snapshot, Peltz wore a dress designed by Victoria.

Brooklyn is the eldest child of Victoria and husband David Beckham, who are also parents to sons Romeo, 17, and Cruz, 15, and daughter Harper, 8.

Brooklyn's brothers Romeo and Cruz also congratulated Brooklyn and their future sister-in-law. “Congratulations,” Romeo wrote on his Instagram story, while Cruz added, “LOVE YOU.”

The happy couple, who first went public with their relationship in January, confirmed the exciting news in a pair of matching social media posts on Saturday. Just hours before the announcement, reports about their engagement had begun circulating online.

“Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes,” Brooklyn wrote alongside a romantic engagement snap of the pair — which also showed off the Transformers: Age of Extinction actress’ stunning diamond sparkler.

Image zoom Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock

“I am the luckiest man in the world,” the groom-to-be added. “I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day ❤️ I love you baby xx.”

Peltz echoed the same sentiments in her announcement post, writing "You’ve made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby."