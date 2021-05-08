Victoria Beckham Channels Posh Spice as She Revisits Spice Girls Style in Mirror Selfie

Victoria Beckham is recalling her Spice Girls days.

The model and fashion designer shared a mirror selfie on her Instagram Saturday, showing her throwing up a piece sign in a strappy black minidress — a pose reminiscent of her time as Posh Spice in the iconic 1990s British girl band.

"Hoping you all have a spicy Saturday!! 🌶️✌️ Kisses!" she captioned the photo.

Beckham, 47, previously channeled her pop star past last August when she posted a sweet snapshot with her daughter Harper Seven, 9, in which she held up a peace sign as Harper captured the mirror selfie.

"Kisses from posh and baby posh ✌🏼💕💕," the mom of four wrote alongside the mother-daughter photo — a cheeky nod to Beckham's group nickname.

In the letter, the fashion designer opened up about the moment she knew it was time to "uncover your own dreams" at an Elton John concert and step away from the girl group.

"He performed 'Tiny Dancer,' as if it were the first time, and you realized this was like oxygen for him," she wrote, referring to John's Las Vegas residency. "It was a life-changing moment — while singing and dancing was fun for you, it wasn't your passion."

"That day, you started your quest to uncover your own dreams. It was time to step away from being a Spice Girl," Beckham continued. "For the first time, you were venturing out on your own, and it was terrifying. It was scary to close a chapter that defined you."