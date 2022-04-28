Victoria Beckham Channels Posh Spice as She Models Her New Sexy Bodycon Collection on Instagram

The ‘90s icon and runway designer channeled her Spice Girls persona while posing in a sleek all-black look from her new ready-to-wear capsule, VB Body

Victoria Beckham Channels Posh Spice as She Models Her New Shapewear Collection VB Body

Victoria Beckham is the definition of chic, on and off of the runway. And as a designer of her eponymous brand, she knows how to make a sexy style statement.

On Thursday, Beckham, 48, launched her new ready-to-wear shapewear capsule, VB Body, and to celebrate the style star modeled two pieces from the collection.

The singer-turned-designer shared a video of herself wearing the one-shoulder top and midi skirt.

The mom of four posed in a window frame wearing the waist-cinching black outfit, which she wore with a pair of nude pumps.

Classic and all-black, the look was very reminiscent of what her musical alter ego, Posh Spice, used to wear.

She captioned the video: "VB Body gives you the best silhouette! It pulls you in in all the right places ladies!! 😂 I'm obsessed x VB."

On Wednesday, Beckham shared more shots of herself on Instagram wearing the sleek asymmetrical top and skirt.

"Ready-to-wear and shapewear rolled into one! VB Body cinches you in in all the right places ladies! And it's available in sizes XS-XXL. I'm wearing the VB Body One Shoulder Top in Black and the VB Body Midi Skirt in Black x," she captioned two selfies.

New shapewear line VB Body Credit: Courtesy VB Body

Speaking about her new shapewear, Beckham said the capsule "celebrates the female form and empowers women to feel like the best version of themselves."

The collection features seven silhouettes and comes in the Victoria Beckham brand's classic earth-toned hues –– black, white, blush and chocolate brown –– with the occasional pop of color like the vibrant red shade.

The pieces are also made up of the brand's signature fabric, "a luxury, compact woven knit, designed to create a strong profile, with powerful contours that gently sculpt and flatter the figure," according to a statement by the label.

