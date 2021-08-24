Victoria Beckham Channels Her Posh Spice Alter Ego Wearing an LBD at the Beach

The fashion mogul is accompanying husband David Beckham in Florida as he checks on his soccer team Inter Miami

Victoria Beckham is channeling her famous alter ego.

On Tuesday, the fashion mogul, 47, posted an Instagram photo in a little black dress reminiscent of the ones she often wore during her time as the impossibly chic and most fashionable member of the Spice Girls. "Posh washed up on a Florida beach! 😂" she joked in the caption.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Victoria accessorized the timeless frock with oversized sunglasses and a trendy Bottega Veneta green Cassette bag as she posed in the sand with her hip popped and one arm up.

In the '90s, Posh Spice was undeniably the fashion girl of the pop group — she once had trouble deciding between the "little Gucci dress" and the "little Gucci dress" in an iconic scene from the movie Spice World and later admitted her wardrobe budget was the largest of all five Spice Girls.

Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton, Melanie Brown, Geri Halliwell, and Melanie Chisholm of the Spice Girls Credit: Ron Galella/Getty

One clever fan referenced the film in the comment section of Victoria's latest beachside Instagram post with a famous Posh Spice quote: "This dress is dry clean only Melanie!!"

"I was always the one that loved fashion and it was quite a [good] result for me," she said at the "Vogue 100" exhibition at the National Portrait Gallery in 2019, according to the U.K.'s The Sun. "Because the girls always used to get their clothes for free, because they were crap, and so there was a lot of budget for me to have my little Gucci dress."

The star parlayed that budget (and the accompanying fame) into a career of posing in gorgeous outfits with a stern expression. She has a successful fashion line, is married to the equally stylish David Beckham and has four kids who seem to be following in her footsteps.

Victoria, David, Brooklyn and the Beckham family spend easter together Beckham family | Credit: Brooklyn Beckham/Instagram

Earlier this year, 18-year-old Romeo Beckham made his magazine debut for the first of four covers of L'Uomo Vogue's Generation Issue. The cover shoot, which was photographed by famed photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, featured a grown-up looking, blonde-haired Romeo modeling a variety of skin-baring outfits.

Romeo's older brother Brooklyn Beckham, now 22, made his modeling debut on the cover of the Spring/Summer 2014 issue of Man About Town magazine. He's also stepped on the other side of the camera and photographed high-profile photo shoots including a Vogue Germany spread featuring his fiancée Nicola Peltz.