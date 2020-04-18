Victoria Beckham Celebrates a 'Stranger Birthday Than Usual' at Home amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Image zoom Victoria Beckham/Instagram

Victoria Beckham is spicing up another year of life!

The former Spice Girl singer celebrated her 46th birthday on Friday, and expressed how she’s feeling grateful to be surrounded by family as her husband David Beckham and three of their four kids are self-isolating together in their U.K. home.

Beckham documented her special day on social media, sharing with fans that she went for a family bike ride, hosted a virtual dance party on Instagram Live and topped off the evening with a chocolate birthday cake with sprinkles.

“I had the most special day today with@davidbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #harperseven X miss u so much @brooklynbeckham x kisses @dj_fattony_ thank you for making my day so special xxx 🎈🎈,” the model wrote, noting that her son Brooklyn, 21, wasn’t home for the celebration.

Earlier the day, the fashion designer shared a video full of childhood photos of herself, captioning the clip, “It’s my birthday.”

She noted that it was “perhaps a stranger birthday than usual” as she remained at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“But I am so grateful to be safe and well,” she added. “I know we will all be dancing together in spirit to my playlist tonight!”

The mom of four also reposted a montage that her friend and celebrity hairstylist Ken Paves created which featured several videos of Beckham celebrating and being silly over the years.

To help ring in her birthday, Beckham received lots of love on social media, including tributes from her husband and children.

Her soccer star husband, 44, posted a series of photos of Victoria, writing “happy birthday mama we love you so much and hope you have the most amazing day.”

While son Brooklyn wasn’t physically with his mom for her special day, he made sure to send his best wishes on Instagram.

“Happy birthday to the best mum in the whole world ❤️ you’re my best friend and I love you so much ❤️,” he wrote alongside a sweet photo of Victoria holding him as a baby.

Romeo, 17, who was home with the family, posted a selfie with his mom, wishing her an “amazing day.”

Cruz, 15, shared similar sentiments on his social media, writing “Happy birthday mum I love you so much,” alongside a throwback photo with his siblings.

The singer’s former girl group, the Spice Girls, also wished Victoria a happy birthday.

The group shared several photos and music clips of the singer, who was known as “Posh Spice” to honor the pop icon.

Former bandmates Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice) and Emma Bunton (Baby Spice) also sent well wishes to the singer for her birthday.

During her time at home, Beckham has expressed her gratitude to health care professionals working to combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

“I am thinking of the incredible NHS staff and healthcare workers around the world,” she wrote on Instagram last month. “We cannot thank them enough. The solidarity and kindness that has spread online is overwhelming and we must continue to be kind and resilient. xxxx VB.”

