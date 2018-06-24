Victoria Beckham & Son Brooklyn Mingle with Stars at Paris Fashion Week After She Denies Divorce Rumors

Victoria Beckham popped up at Paris Fashion Week with eldest son Brooklyn Beckham on Saturday, days after she squashed speculation about a divorce from husband David Beckham.

“Thank u @brooklynbeckham for being my date today!! Kisses and congratulations @mrkimjones @dior X,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

The former Spice Girl, 44, was photographed with her 19-year-old son at the star-studded Dior Homme show, where she sat in the front row next to Kate Moss, Lenny Kravitz and Naomi Campbell.

Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Victoria — who is also mom to Romeo, 15, Cruz, 13, and daughter Harper, 6 — wore a pale blue top and pleated red slacks, while Brooklyn opted for a bee-adorned sweatshirt and black jeans.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

On Tuesday, Victoria spoke openly about how she balances her personal and professional life.

“I try really, really hard. I try hardest to be the best mother,” she said at the Forbes Women’s Summit in New York City, Hello! reported. “I am trying to be the best wife and the best professional.”

“When I get home I try to put the phone down and spend time with the children and spend time with David,” she added. “I have the support of an incredible husband. We really are equal with everything we do at home with the children. When I’m away he’s the one doing the school run and doing the cooking.”

Victoria and David Beckham

Her statement came as Victoria and David, 43, are once again battling rumors of trouble in their marriage.

“What nonsense. Journalist Chinese whispers and fake news fueled by social media,” her rep recently told PEOPLE. “There is no impending statement, no divorce!”

The couple — who recently attended the royal wedding together — are approaching their 19th wedding anniversary and share four children together including Brooklyn and Romeo, 15, Cruz, 13 and daughter Harper, 6.

“Over the years, Victoria has fought hard for her marriage, and for David,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “She never gave up when someone else might have.”

