Victoria Beckham's New Priming Moisturizer Is So Good, Husband David Is 'Obsessed' with It

Victoria Beckham‘s new beauty product is just the thing that will “spice up” your medicine cabinet.

The fashion designer recently debuted her new beauty line, Victoria Beckham Beauty, in September and its new Augustinus Bader Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer has one very special fan.

“It’s about making our women and men feel like the best version of us. David is obsessed with this cream,” Victoria said about her husband of 20 years, David Beckham. “So not only is it inclusive just for us women, but this, this works for men, as well, for sure.”

Victoria was speaking on a panel presented by Violet Grey, with skincare guru, Dr. Augustinus Bader, and her CEO, Sarah Creel, moderated by Cassandra Grey.

During the talk, Victoria explained that she created her line to be a “beauty brand of the future” that people could use to “be kind to ourselves, and kind to the environment,” she added.

Image zoom Joe Maher/BFC/Getty Images

Beckham, 45, partnered with Augustinus Bader, a professor at Leipzig University, on the just-launched priming moisturizer, after discovering Bader’s products through one of her celebrity friends.

“Melanie Griffith gave us [samples] at Eva Longoria’s wedding in Mexico,” Victoria said. “And I honestly swear by [Bader’s] products and I swear by ours and that is honestly all I’m using on my skin right now.”

Image zoom Courtesy Victoria Beckham Beauty

The former Spice Girl is known for her flawless appearance but she doesn’t subscribe to the heavy makeup trends. With her beauty brand she wanted to do something different. “We wanted to highlight our features. But see the skin that we have, as well as opposed to using makeup as a camouflage,” she explained.

That also aligns with how she approaches growing older. “I love how getting older feels,” she said. “I think you feel more confident I feel comfortable in my own skin. I’m not trying to change who I am. I’m just trying to be the best version, look the best version of myself.”

Victoria Beckham Beauty is available at victoriabeckhambeauty.com and VioletGrey.com.