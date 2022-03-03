Of Course, Victoria Beckham Made This $890 Shirtdress Look Effortlessly Cool
Victoria Beckham has basically become synonymous with the little black dress. Ah, the power of a good LBD. It was one of her go-to styles during her days as a Spice Girl. But now years later, she's put us on to a new black dress that's pretty much the most effortless staple for every season.
The multi-hyphenate was photographed in Paris during fashion week looking posh as ever in a classic black belted shirtdress with a pair of bright red Manolo Blahnik pumps. She accessorized with bold sunglasses and a medium black leather shoulder bag. Of course, Beckham's utility dress is from her own namesake designer label.
We can't help but love the simplicity of a button-down dress. It's one of those no-fuss wardrobe staples that's easy to throw on and look pulled together. Forget pulling out different shirts and pants just to pile them up on your bed until you find the right combo. With a shirtdress, you can just button it up, tie the belt, and voila! You're dressed for the day.
Countless celebs have proven this is one closet essential every woman should own. Zendaya recently made a shirtdress look sexy for date night and Meghan Markle served up some serious shirtdress inspo during a royal tour back in 2019. The versatile piece can be styled casually with a pair of sneakers or flats or dressed up with heels à la Beckham.
Her dress costs a cool $890 and appears to be out of stock at most retailers. But since we're very much here for the BSD (black shirtdress), we've rounded up a few similar options from around the internet, like this near-perfect Free People dupe that happens to be more than half off and this shorter version that's only $33 from Amazon.
Take a page from the queen of posh herself and add a black shirtdress to your closet ASAP.
Get the Look:
Buy It! Free People Carefree Days Midi, $39.95 (orig. $108); freepeople.com
Buy It! Free People Love Of My Life Midi Dress, $108; freepeople.com
Buy It! Willow Nadine Popover Long Sleeve Midi Shirtdress, $148; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Anthropologie Cut-Out Midi Dress, $160; anthropologie.com
Buy It! Verwin Button-Down Shirt Dress with Pockets, $44.99–$49.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Allegra K Ruffled Short-Sleeve Button-Down Shirt Dress, $32.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Banana Republic Belted Tencel Shirtdress, $76.99 (orig. $109.99); bananarepublicfactory.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Gwyneth Paltrow Says These Eye Patches Make a 'Huge Difference' in Her Skin's Puffiness, and They're on Amazon
- Of Course, Victoria Beckham Made This $890 Shirtdress Look Effortlessly Cool
- This Pet Deshedding Tool Is Over 50% Off on Amazon Thanks to a Double Discount, but Not for Long
- Bella Hadid's Genius Fashion Hack Just Turned the Sweater Dress Into a Spring Staple