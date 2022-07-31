Victoria and David Beckham Pose Together in Matching Coral Outfits: 'Matchy Matchy'

"Looks like I inspired @davidbeckham again!!! 😂," Victoria Beckham wrote in an Instagram caption Sunday alongside a picture of her and husband David Beckham in matching ensembles

Victoria and David Beckham are twinning once again!

On Sunday, the former Spice Girls member, 48, shared an adorable picture of her and husband David, 47, in matching coral ensembles.

Featuring a scenic view of the ocean and mountain in the background, the retired soccer star, 47, flashed a smile while donning a coral shirt in the snap. Meanwhile, Victoria sat close in a coral dress with white polka dots, with her right hand balancing on David's shoulder.

"Looks like I inspired @davidbeckham again!!! 😂" Victoria wrote in the Instagram caption. "matchy matchy 😂😂😂x kisses."

The pair — who are parents to Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 19, Cruz, 17, and Harper, 11— are well known for wearing matching outfits, especially during the early days of their relationship.

During her appearance on The Tonight Show last October, Victoria discussed their style as a couple, telling host Jimmy Fallon that she and David were simply "naive" about fashion back in the early days.

"We didn't do it that much but every time we did, it was very well-documented and will just not leave me alone, let me tell you," she joked of their matching fashion.

"It just seemed like a really good idea at the time, you know? It really did," Victoria added. "I think it was a naivety then. We didn't know about fashion. We were just having fun with it, which, to be honest with you, is kind of the way it should be."

The complementary couple has had several notable style moments through the years, from their head-to-toe leather look of 1999 to their all-white bling-filled outfits at the 2003 MTV Movie Awards — all of which Victoria said she looked back on with love.

"I really wish I had the courage to do it more now," she said to Jimmy Fallon. "I suppose the more that you get to know the industry and the older that you get, you know, the less naive. I mean we didn't know, we didn't care. We just had fun and we were like, 'Hey, let's wear matching leather.' And we did."

In honor of their 22nd wedding anniversary in 2021, David also reflected on some of his favorite shared looks with Victoria, teasing that he and his wife couldn't help but complement each other after so many years together.

The ex-football pro shared plenty of photos that showed how the couples' style had evolved, including the unforgettable fuchsia ensembles at their wedding reception.