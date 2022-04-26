Amazon Shoppers Say This 'Soft and Breathable' Tank Top Is Their 'New Favorite,' and It's on Sale for $16
Summer is making its welcome reappearance soon. But for all of its wonderful qualities, the hot and humid season can make looking fabulous a challenge. Perhaps that's one reason so many shoppers are raving about this breathable Vichyie tank top that's on sale with double discounts at Amazon right now.
The tank is currently one of Amazon's best-selling tank tops and has risen through the ranks on its Movers & Shakers chart, which reflects top-selling styles in real time. Made from a mix of lightweight polyester and spandex, the top is designed to have great stretch and shoppers describe the material as being "soft and breathable."
Buy It! Vichyie Ribbed Racerback Tank Top in Blue; $15.29 with coupon (orig. $22.99); amazon.com
Reviewers feel comfortable in the ribbed tank top and say that it's their "new favorite tank" thanks to the flattering cut. Some even rave that the top is a "perfect fit," and they love how its racerback style shows off their shoulders. You can pick from 16 colors and six sizes (ranging from X-small to XX-large). Prices depend on your selections, but they're all on sale for under $17.
There's almost no end to where the tank top can be worn: Daily workout sessions, a quick grocery run, and even pajamas are a few ways the brand suggests wearing it. Elevating the tank is a cinch, too. Just style it with a skirt and heels for date night. Or layer one under a blazer and wear this sharp combination with dress pants to create an instantly polished yet totally comfortable work outfit.
The product description says that some of the tank tops might arrive at your door with white spots. This is attributed to the packaging and can be washed off, but it's something to take note of so it doesn't surprise you upon arrival. You'll just want to hand wash the tank and lay it flat to dry.
A sleeveless tank top is always a great choice for summer, but the versatility of this best-selling ribbed racerback top means you can wear it year-round simply by adding a layering piece to it. Grab the comfortable, breathable tank top today and enjoy wearing it for the rest of the year. Keep scrolling to shop more colors below.
Buy It! Vichyie Ribbed Racerback Tank Top in Blue Green; $15.29 with coupon (orig. $22.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Vichyie Ribbed Racerback Tank Top in Apricot; $15.29 with coupon (orig. $22.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Vichyie Ribbed Racerback Tank Top in Pink; $15.29 with coupon (orig. $22.99); amazon.com
