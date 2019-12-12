Veteran Playmates From 1963 to 2013 Grace the Pages of Playboy's First-Ever 'Equality Issue'

Image zoom Nadia Lee Cohen/Playboy

For Playboy’s first-ever Equality Issue celebrating women’s empowerment, the iconic magazine recruited five veteran Playmates of different ages and races for the “Once a Playmate, Always a Playmate” cover photo shoot.

Nearly 800 women have been named Playboy Playmates — with Marilyn Monroe being the first to receive the modeling honors — since Hugh Hefner founded the publication in 1953. According to the brand, the Equality Issue shines a light on one little-known fact about famous centerfolds: once they earn the coveted title of Playboy Playmate, they retain it for life.

Playboy said in a press release: “These five women, all of different generations, races and Playboy issues, return to the pages of the magazine to do more than prove they’ve “still got it.”

The 70s-inspired “Once a Playmate, Always a Playmate” photo shoot features September 1963 Playmate Victoria Valentino, now 77, December 1979 Playmate Candace Collins Jordan, now 65, November 1989 Playmate Renee Tenison, now 51, the first African American Playmate of the Year in 1990 Brande Roderick, now 45, and the first Mexican American Playmate of the Year in 2013 Raquel Pomplun, now 32.

Image zoom Nadia Lee Cohen/Playboy

RELATED: Hugh Hefner: The Ups and Downs of a Spectacular Life

The five women sport a variety of sexy looks, including feather-lined robes, vintage one-piece swimsuits, shoulder pad blazers and colorful oversized sunglasses, as they sip on martinis, play card games and talk on massive block cell phones.

Image zoom Nadia Lee Cohen/Playboy

RELATED: Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Drew Barrymore and 22 More Celebrities Who Posed for Playboy

While not all of the models pose nude, a few bare their assets while dripped in diamond costume jewelry — including Collins Jordan, 65, who was named a Playboy Playmate at just 22 years old.

In the words of Hefner, who died in September 2017, “the innovation of our Playmate pictorials was to humanize the pinup concept.”

Image zoom Nadia Lee Cohen/Playboy

“Playboy is a fantasy life for a lot of people,” he told PEOPLE in 2017. “Including me.”

In 2017, Cooper Hefner, Hefner’s son and Chief Creative Officer of Playboy Enterprises, said: “My father lived an exceptional and impactful life as a media and cultural pioneer and a leading voice behind some of the most significant social and cultural movements of our time in advocating free speech, civil rights and sexual freedom.”

“He defined a lifestyle and ethos that lie at the heart of the Playboy brand, one of the most recognizable and enduring in history,” he added.