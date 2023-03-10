See All the Celebs at Versace's Star-Studded Fashion Show — from the Runway to the Front Row!

01 of 27 Anne Hathaway Getty Anne Hathaway brought her cool girl vibe to Versace. She wore a textured, patent leather mini dress over black tights and accessorized with a black handbag, boots and sunglasses.

02 of 27 Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Getty These two might have been the most fashionable couple to sit front row at Versace. Gabrielle Union wore a plunging hooded gown with silver detailing while her husband, Dwyane Wade, contrasted in a baby pink double-breasted suit.

03 of 27 Miley Cyrus Getty Miley Cyrus brought all the drama with her to the fashion show. The singer and actress wore a dreamy black and pink gown with a thigh-high slit and long train. She accessorized with jewels and strappy heels.

04 of 27 Alexander "A.E." Edwards and Cher Getty Cher and Alexander "A.E." Edwards brought couple vibes (and some PDA!) to the red carpet, marking their public relationship debut. Edwards chose a relaxed-fit look, while Cher chose a snug blue look, complete with embellished jacket.

05 of 27 Rumer Willis and Demi Moore Getty Demi Moore brought her oldest daughter, Rumer Willis, and her baby bump out to the Versace show. The mom to be wore a body-hugging black dress with a black coat over top, while Moore opted for a fitted blazer over a sheer dress and pants.

06 of 27 Channing Tatum Getty Channing Tatum turned up the volume on his gray suit by choosing a slightly oversized fit. He wore his double-breasted jacket over a classic black shirt, which matched his black shoes.

07 of 27 Pamela Anderson Getty Pamela Anderson went for a dramatic look at the Versace show. The actress chose a skirt and matching coat both made of black tinsel and completed her look with a black handbag, sunglasses and heels.

08 of 27 Kendall Jenner Getty Kendall Jenner's mini dress brought some drama to the runway. Her look included sparkles and balloon sleeves, and the addition of her baby pink bag and shoes brought some brightness.

09 of 27 Lily James Getty Lily James wore a structured knee-length dress with a high front slit. The waist was cinched with safety pin detailing, and the actress finished the look with platform heels.

10 of 27 Allison Williams and Alexander Dreymon Getty It was date night for Allison Williams and boyfriend Alexander Dreymon. While Dreymon opted for a classic suited look, Williams went for something different, with black cargo pants and a graphic dress over top.

11 of 27 Matt Bomer Getty Matt Bomer brought a pop of color to the front row at the Versace show. The actor wore a bright purple suit with a white button-up shirt underneath and kept the look casual with white sneakers.

12 of 27 Ariana DeBose Getty Ariana DeBose let it all hang out in this netted dress. She wore the body-hugging dress over a black bra and underwear and added heels to the mix.

13 of 27 Gigi Hadid Getty Gigi Hadid walked the runway in a corseted gown with dramatic skirt. The sheer bodice showed off the structure of the dress, dipping into a logo belt.

14 of 27 Dua Lipa Getty Dua Lipa wore a floor-sweeping gown with strappy detail at the bust. She kept her hair down in soft waves and opted for simple glam.

15 of 27 Nicky Hilton, Paris Hilton and Kathy Hilton Getty The Hiltons had a family affair at the Versace show. Mom and daughters all chose neutral looks, with Kathy Hilton in all black with a black coat, Paris Hilton in a silver mini dress and Nicky Hilton Rothschild in a black midi dress. Nicky added a pop of color to the mix, though, with a pink handbag and heels.

16 of 27 Danielle Deadwyler Getty Danielle Deadwyler rocked a sexy set for the Versace show. She paired her black leather skirt with a bra top and blazer, rounding out the look with strappy heels.

17 of 27 Naomi Campbell Getty Naomi Campbell added an air of royalty to the Versace runway. The supermodel wore an embellished black gown with long gloves and back heels.

18 of 27 Lucien Laviscount Getty A basic suit just wouldn't do for Emily in Paris star Lucien Laviscount. The actor wore an orange leather suit with an oversized neck scarf and brown sneakers.

19 of 27 Lil Nas X Getty Lil Nas X always goes all out with his fashion choices. For the Versace show, he wore a beaded silver top and matching black and silver skirt and boots.

20 of 27 Natalia Bryant Getty Natalia Bryant stood out in her all-black look with sheer and velvet textures. She wore sky-high platform heels and carried a black handbag to round out the look.

21 of 27 Simone Ashley Getty Bridgerton star Simone Ashley picked the teeniest floral dress to sit front row. Her bright pink dress had a logo detail on the strap and even included pockets.

22 of 27 Emily Ratajkowski Getty Emily Ratajkowski strutted the runway in a slim-fitting black midi dress, accessorized with black gloves and a pink shoulder bag.

23 of 27 Irina Shayk Getty Irina Shayk's runway look was all about texture. She wore a bold black coat layered over a dress, accessorized with gloves and a handbag.

24 of 27 Donatella Versace Getty Donatella Versace took her own turn down the runway at the end of the show, wearing a black mini dress and knee-high boots.

25 of 27 Sabrina Dhowre Elba Getty Sabrina Dhowre Elba chose a soft, skintight hooded black dress for the Versace red carpet. She carried a black handbag and wore black stilettos to complete the look.

26 of 27 Elton John, Lil Nas X and Miley Cyrus Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock Name a more iconic trio — we'll wait! Elton John, Lil Nas X and Miley Cyrus bonded front row as they took in all the head-turning looks hitting the catwalk.