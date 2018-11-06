This Meghan Markle-Loved Brand Just Launched a Too-Cool Activewear Collab with Bandier

There are fewer things we love more than being able to get our hands on chic styles from a Meghan Markle-loved brand that aren’t already completely sold out — which is why we’re stoked that one of her go-to labels, Veronica Beard, just launched a collection with activewear brand Bandier. Meghan has been a fan of the contemporary ready-to-wear brand since 2016 and has continued to incorporate pieces from the stylish label into her royal wardrobe — most recently wearing Veronica Beard’s sky blue button-down Cary dress during her royal tour.

Veronica Beard has had the royal stamp of approval for years, and it was only a matter of time before the brand teamed up with one of the coolest athleisure companies that’s reinventing the way women shop for activewear. The 8-piece Veronica Beard x Bandier collection perfectly combines luxury lifestyle with athletic wear for the woman who doesn’t want to compromise her gym style. It features everything from a pair of graphic leopard print athleisure sweats to a wrinkle-resistant black scuba jacket, which we think looks great worn together. Veronica Beard’s signature one-size-fits-all Dickey jacket is also available in a graphic camo print.

Get push notifications with news, features, and more.

Keep scrolling to shop our favorites from the Veronica Beard x Bandier collection and snag your Duchess-worthy workout gear before it inevitably sells out.

Phil Noble - Pool/Getty

Bandier

Buy It! Veronica Beard x Bandier Wilma Track Jacket, $225; bandier.com

Bandier

Buy It! Veronica Beard x Bandier Lyn Sports Bra, $95; bandier.com

Buy It! Veronica Beard x Bandier Maria Crop Tee, $88; bandier.com

Bandier

Buy It! Veronica Beard x Bandier Ronda Legging, $148; bandier.com

Bandier

Buy It! Veronica Beard x Bandier Althea Sweatpant, $225; bandier.com