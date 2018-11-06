This Meghan Markle-Loved Brand Just Launched a Too-Cool Activewear Collab with Bandier

Alex Warner
November 06, 2018 08:13 PM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

There are fewer things we love more than being able to get our hands on chic styles from a Meghan Markle-loved brand that aren’t already completely sold out — which is why we’re stoked that one of her go-to labels, Veronica Beard, just launched a collection with activewear brand Bandier. Meghan has been a fan of the contemporary ready-to-wear brand since 2016 and has continued to incorporate pieces from the stylish label into her royal wardrobe — most recently wearing Veronica Beard’s sky blue button-down Cary dress during her royal tour.

Veronica Beard has had the royal stamp of approval for years, and it was only a matter of time before the brand teamed up with one of the coolest athleisure companies that’s reinventing the way women shop for activewear. The 8-piece Veronica Beard x Bandier collection perfectly combines luxury lifestyle with athletic wear for the woman who doesn’t want to compromise her gym style. It features everything from a pair of graphic leopard print athleisure sweats to a wrinkle-resistant black scuba jacket, which we think looks great worn together. Veronica Beard’s signature one-size-fits-all Dickey jacket is also available in a graphic camo print.  

Keep scrolling to shop our favorites from the Veronica Beard x Bandier collection and snag your Duchess-worthy workout gear before it inevitably sells out.

Phil Noble - Pool/Getty
Bandier

Buy It! Veronica Beard x Bandier Wilma Track Jacket, $225; bandier.com

Bandier

Buy It! Veronica Beard x Bandier Lyn Sports Bra, $95; bandier.com

Buy It! Veronica Beard x Bandier Maria Crop Tee, $88; bandier.com

Bandier

Buy It! Veronica Beard x Bandier Ronda Legging, $148; bandier.com

Bandier

Buy It! Veronica Beard x Bandier Althea Sweatpant, $225; bandier.com

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Stay in the Know

Subscribe to PEOPLE’s newsletters so you never miss out on a must-read story
Sign up Now

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.