Amazon Shoppers Have Crowned This ‘the Dress of the Year’ — and It's Only $17

Image zoom amazon

If you want to keep your life simple in the new year and be ready for whatever last-minute plans come your way, this affordable little party dress is just the thing to have in your wardrobe.

No matter what pops up on your calendar in 2020 — parties, weddings, presentations at work, date nights, and last-minute get-togethers — this customer-loved ruffle hem dress from Amazon is perfect for so many different occasions. The versatile piece, which is currently going for as little as $17, comes in 30 colors and can be worn to almost anything from weddings to job interviews with the right pairing and accessorizing (tights in the winter, sandals in the summer, blazers for work, and fun jewelry for parties).

Image zoom amazon

Buy It! Verdusa Women’s Short Sleeve Ruffle Hem Tunic Dress, $16.99–$26.99; amazon.com

The Prime-eligible dress is available in almost every color of the rainbow from classic black and red to punchy pink and purple. Shoppers love its basic look, which makes it easy to mix and match with a variety of items. Owners also rave about its flowy shape that’s both comfortable and flattering. No wonder reviewers are wearing it on repeat and call it “one of the best dresses on Amazon” and one of their “favorite purchases” ever.

“I am still so surprised and excited about the dress,” one reviewer wrote. “It’s a beautiful color, excellent quality, and just such an adorable dress. I bought this for wedding season and have been able to wear it to two. Both looked awesome — [got] so many compliments!”

“I am a huge fan of this dress — great quality, great color, great fit,” another chimed in. “It is a loose dress, but it doesn’t make you lose your shape. I got so many compliments on this dress, [and] will definitely be ordering it in another color.”

Many claim that it looks much more expensive than it is, making it a steal for just $17. “I would have bought this dress for $60 at a boutique,” one owner wrote. “The quality is exceptional for the price.”

If you’re not sure what color to select of the several dozen offered, think about your year ahead. Will you be traveling to a tropical destination? Preparing for several big presentations at work? Or attending weddings galore? Let your plans inspire your choice, and don’t fret because you can always come back for a second or third like your fellow shoppers who have stocked their closet with several hues of the classic dress.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales from your favorite brands, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.