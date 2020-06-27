Vera Wang Shows Off Her Pride Mani and Toned Figure in Sports Bra Ahead of Her 71st Birthday

Vera Wang put her flair for fashion on display while commemorating a very special day for the LGBTQ community.

In honor of June 26, the anniversary of the day the Supreme Court legalized gay marriage in all 50 states, the designer, who turned 71 on Saturday, shared a message of support for the watershed moment in the fight for LGBTQ equality.

As Wang showed off her brightly-colored nails, she also wore a revealing Adidas sports bra and a pair of green and black Balenciaga leggings, which showed off her toned abs, arms and legs.

“PRIDE Workout,” she captioned the photoshoot.

Wang’s latest social media snaps came as the designer prepared to celebrate her 71st birthday.

Although she has yet to share any photos from this year’s celebration, she did go on to post a photo that highlighted one of the sweet ways she honored her special day back in 2018.

“2018. Bday. Some of my fav things....Cakes galore....🎂. 👏👏👏,” she captioned the photo, which showed off two uniquely-shaped cakes: a mouth-watering croissant and a hotdog with mustard on it!

While social distancing at home in Miami last month, Wang’s toned physique caused the Internet to do a double-take after the designer struck a pose in a bright orange sports bra and a pair of denim shorts.

“THIS B**** VERA WANG IS 70?!?!” one Twitter user wrote alongside two pictures of the famed wedding dress designer.

Wang went on to respond to the viral Tweet, writing, “Fact Check: Truth.”

“Tell us where the fountain of youth is please,” wrote one social media user, as another quipped, “Tell us your secrets.”

In a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar, Wang said that her "workday fashion family" has been keeping her motivated throughout the global health crisis: "All of them are extremely fit, which pushed me to 'work out' most days," she said for the outlet's #BazaarHopeAtHome round-up of how the fashion community is coping amid the pandemic.