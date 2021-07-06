Gwen Stefani also turned to Vera Wang in 2019 for a dress she wore when she accepted the Fashion Icon Award at the People’s Choice Awards

Gwen Stefani's Two Vera Wang Wedding Dresses Included Secret Nods to Blake Shelton and Her Kids

Vera Wang made the two custom wedding dresses Gwen Stefani wore on her big day!

Wang, 72, known for her signature bridal gowns, incorporated Stefani's edgy personality into the garments.

The first, which Stefani wore while saying her "I dos" to Blake Shelton, was a custom lily white silk georgette gown with a sweetheart plunging neckline, cut away back, fitted bodice and high low hand tumbled tulle skirt.

She kept her hair simple for her big day, pulling her long blonde locks back under her white chapel length veil, which featured the hand embroidered names of Stefani, Shelton, and Stefani's sons, Kingston James McGregor, 15, Zuma Nesta Rock, 12, and Apollo Bowie Flynn, 7.

A source previously told PEOPLE the boys would "have a large part" in Stefani and Shelton's ceremony.

They were a part of Stefani's reception dress, too.

A pair of hand sewn love birds symbolizing the couple highlighted hand pieced silk, crystal and sequin embroidered foliage around the waist and onto the skirt of the custom lily white Italian silk crepe and hand tumbled tulle strapless mini.

Three baby love birds representing Stefani's children were also on the ensemble.

Stefani paired the look with sky-high stiletto white cowboy boots by Le Silla and a shorter veil adorned with floral appliqués and a white bow. She accessorized with gold bangle bracelets, sparkling earrings, and a cross necklace.

This isn't the first time Wang has styled Stefani, 51, in a bridal dress.

In 2019, Wang made a custom white gown for Stefani for the People's Choice Awards where she accepted the Fashion Icon Award.

The singer was styled in a white hi-low strapless gown with a large black bow, velvet black gloves, black fishnet stockings and black thigh high boots. Embroidered on the train of the dress were the words "Fashion Icon" in a gothic font Stefani used for her Love. Angel. Music. Baby. album cover.

"I love fashion, and I think one of the biggest blessings of the whole thing is just all the amazing, talented designers and people that have taught me all the things that I know," Stefani said in her acceptance speech. "Because I used to hate fashion. I used to feel like, 'That's for the rich people, I'm just going to go to the thrift store and make my own thing,' and that's what I did my whole life and now here I am with this award."

The Voice judge also gave a shoutout to her now-husband, telling him, "I love you, Blake Shelton, you're a babe."

Stefani and Shelton, 45, tied the knot over the weekend more than eight months after their engagement in October 2020, PEOPLE confirmed on Monday.

That same day, Stefani and Shelton shared a slew of photos of their wedding festivities at the country singer's Tishomingo ranch.

The news of their Oklahoma wedding comes several weeks after Stefani shared that her family had celebrated a bridal shower for her, and days after she and Shelton applied for their marriage license.

The newlyweds — who have collaborated on hit songs like "Happy Anywhere," "Nobody but You," and "You Make Me Feel Like Christmas" together — fell in love nearly six years ago on set of The Voice.

By November 2015, the two were officially dating a representative for Shelton confirmed to PEOPLE. And by 2016, the couple were walking their first red carpets as a pair.

Shelton proposed in October. The couple announced their engagement on Instagram sharing a photo of Stefani and Shelton kissing as she showed off her ring.