Vera Wang Celebrates 73rd Birthday with Cake, Rosé Prosecco, and a Karaoke Party
Vera Wang certainly knows how to celebrate her birthday in style!
The fashion designer looked absolutely ageless at her 73rd birthday celebration, sharing a series of posts on Instagram late Wednesday night detailing her big bash.
In the first post, Wang – clad in a stunning two-piece blush pink ensemble featuring a floor-length skirt with a middle slit that showed off a pair of matching shorts underneath – held a bottle of her new "Rosé Prosecco" from her Vera Wang Party wine line, accessorizing her glam look with a gorgeous tiara for the momentous occasion.
The second post showcased an almost-too-pretty-to-eat multi-tiered silver cake adorned with pink roses, with black block letters of Wang's initials serving as the cake topper, and featured a video of the famed wedding dress designer performing a rendition of Stevie Wonder's "Signed, Sealed, Delivered" with friends in front of a pink backdrop.
"Celebrating my Bday with CAKES and KARAOKE…… and my new ROSÉ PROSECCO!!!!!!#VeraWangParty," she captioned each set of pictures.
Her adorable dog, Lola, seemed to be in attendance for the festivities as well.
Wang shared a picture of the precious pup in front of a backdrop made of flowers on Wednesday, captioning it "LOLA the PARTY PRINCESS…… in the thick of it! 🐕 💕💗💖."
Though Wang is just now giving fans an inside look at her big night, the fashion icon's actual birthday falls on June 27.
Last month, Mattel honored Wang by creating their own Vera Wang Barbie doll as part of the brand's Tribute Series, which the toy company launched last year.
Wang told PEOPLE she was "completely overwhelmed" when she was approached for the collaboration.
"While it has been an honor for me to have created so many looks for Barbie through the years, from wedding to red carpet, a Barbie in my own likeness is something I never could have imagined," she said.