Vera Wang Celebrates Her 72nd Birthday with a 'Prosecco Party' in Slinky Neon Dress

Happy birthday, Vera Wang!



The designer celebrated her 72nd birthday on June 27th by hosting a lavish party in a neon yellow dress that matched her newly launched Vera Wang Party Prosecco. The fashion icon posted several photos and videos from the night, which included rooftop views, dancing, sparklers and even a Cher impersonator.

"'Cher' and me! Having my cake and drinking it too," Wang captioned a video of herself blowing out the candles of her champagne-themed cake.

In another Instagram post, the iconic designer shared a roundup of photos from her "Prosecco PARTY" pouring drinks for friends and posing at the bar.

Last month, the wedding dress designer announced the launch of her premium Italian Prosecco, which embodies her "bright, fun" personality and "fashion-forward" aesthetic, according to a press release.

"First and foremost, I am a Designer, but I am also an entrepreneur and brand builder. I've dedicated my entire life to designing how people celebrate, and not just their weddings – from what they wear to how they entertain, from their tableaus and tablescapes, to how they live at home – and now, what they drink! PARTY is a natural extension of what I already do," Wang said in a statement. "Why prosecco? CELEBRATION! When I think of romance, fun, laughter, joy, friendship, I think of prosecco, it is the wine that personifies emotion and sheer happiness."

vera wang Credit: Till Janz

The $25 spirit comes packaged in a matte silver bottle that features the word "PARTY" in bold font and neon yellow letters on the front and an invitation to celebrate from Wang on the back.

"This project involved input from my friends, family, even clients," Wang added. "A sort of family affair!"

Lately, Wang has been wearing a lot of neon, matching the hue of her sleek bottle design. She chose the standout color for her birthday bash and rocked the shade while doing promo for her beverage launch.