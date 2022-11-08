Vera Wang, 73, Dons Micro Mini Dress and Knee-Highs at CFDA Awards — See Her 'Badass' Look 

“You’re SUCH a badass,” Vanessa Hudgens said of Vera Wang as both stars appeared at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards on Monday

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

Published on November 8, 2022 02:16 PM
Vera Wang attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City.
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Vera Wang's effortlessly cool style was on full display at the star-studded 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards.

On Monday night, the 73-year-old fashion designer attended the annual fashion fête in a daring ensemble that proved bombshell status has no age.

Wang kept true to her uniform in an all-black, cutout micro mini dress with thread-like straps upholding the boxy bustier.

The fashion icon kept things sexily playful in pointed platform heels, black thigh-high stockings and braided pigtails. She topped off the look with a pair of oversize sunglasses.

Vera Wang attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

The award-winning designer also met up with Vanessa Hudgens on the white carpet. The actress, 33, sporting a romantic custom Vera Wang ensemble featuring a trailing cream tulle overcoat, a black floral-laced bra and maxi skirt.

"A special night. Thank you @cfda ❤️ @verawanggang you always make me feel sexy, Powerful and elegant. And you're SUCH a badass. An honor walking by your side," the Tick…Tick…Boom! star said of Wang on Instagram.

Vera Wang and Vanessa Hudgens attend the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Wang, who's designed gowns for a circle of celebrity brides such as Issa Rae, Ariana Grande and Gwen Stefani, was honored as CFDA's Womenswear Designer of the Year in 2005 and later named the recipient of the organization's Lifetime Achievement Award in 2013.

Usually one to stick to her monochrome style, Wang switched up her trademark look in June for her 73rd birthday, for which she partied it up in pink with her eponymous line of spirits.

Instagram photos of the karaoke birthday bash showed Wang as a prosecco princess in a strapless bustier with a train, a pink micro mini skirt and sparkling tiara atop of her rosé-highlighted hair. Later on in the evening, she changed into an early aughts-inspired pink-sequined skirt set revealing her midriff.

She also celebrated another fashion milestone in May: seeing her own Barbie doll come to life as a part of Mattel's Barbie Tribute Series.

"While it has been an honor for me to have created so many looks for Barbie through the years, from wedding to red carpet, a Barbie in my own likeness is something I never could have imagined," she told PEOPLE at the time of her mini-me, which she wanted to be an "authentic and candid' portrayal of herself.

Vera Wang Barbie
Mattel

"I wanted to encapsulate my own distinct style and personality," Wang added on creating the figurine, which is clad in a head-to-toe black outfit. "This look, taken from my Spring '17 ready-to-wear collection, represents athleisure mixed with a modern sense of femininity."

