Vera Wang, 70, Stages Photo Shoot in Her Sports Bra and the Internet Can't Believe How Young She Looks

Vera Wang is not letting social distancing stop her from having fun with fashion.

Last week, the designer modeled several high-fashion looks during an at-home photo shoot while self-isolating in Miami — and the Internet did a collective double-take after seeing her toned abs, arms and legs.

“THIS B**** VERA WANG IS 70?!?!” one Twitter user wrote on Wednesday alongside two pictures of the celeb-favorite wedding dress designer.

In the first snap, Wang is wearing an orange Palm Angels sports bra and white denim shorts. She chose something more formal for her second look: a ruffled dress layered over black hot pants, accessorized with black booties, a matching orange face mask and a chunky silver necklace.

She responded to the now-viral tweet on Thursday, writing, “Fact Check: Truth.”

“Tell us where the fountain of youth is please,” one fan said. Another person joked, “Tell us your secrets.”

Wang paired white denim shorts with a graphic T-shirt, a snakeskin neon puffer, printed stilettos and a bandana for a third series of photos.

“Cocktail hour..... puffer on the patio,” she captioned one snap on Instagram.

“PJ’s, Pumps and a bit of bling......pre-mealtime. Shoe fetish continues in quarantine .....” Wang wrote alongside another, this time sporting a silky button-down and white pumps.

“Abs for days," one social media user wrote under the photo, with several hand clap emojis.

Another simply wrote, “70?! 😭."

Wang recently told Harper's Bazaar that her "workday fashion family" has been keeping her motivated throughout the coronavirus pandemic: "All of them are extremely fit, which pushed me to 'work out' most days," she said for the outlet's #BazaarHopeAtHome round-up of how the fashion community is coping amid the pandemic.

"[My quarantine group] being a hardcore fashion group, and me having my lifelong obsession with leggings, I had the opportunity to actually 'play' with clothes, something even a fashion designer rarely has the luxury of doing," the designer continued.

Describing one Instagram photo in which she's wearing Adidas leggings and a rash guard shirt, paired with white pumps and plenty of jewelry, Wang said, "This photo depicts my personal conflict between loving athleisure clothing but dreading the treadmill! Okay. My own sense of personal irony: lycra/poly meets high-heeled pumps!”‎