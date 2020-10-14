Vera Bradley Handbags That Rarely Go on Sale Are Up to 45% Off on Amazon
Deals end tonight at midnight PT
If you’re a fan of Vera Bradley’s iconic cotton handbags, then get ready to freak out (in a good way!) because right now during Amazon Prime Day, you can score up to 45 percent off a fabulous selection of styles.
Known for their bright and colorful prints, soft cotton fabrics, and quilted stitching patterns, Vera Bradley handbags are just as stylish as they are functional. So, when we saw that Amazon was slashing prices on some of the brand’s best-selling bags and accessories in honor of Prime Day, we knew we had to act fast. After all, the epic two-day shopping extravaganza ends tonight, October 14 at midnight PT.
If you haven’t become an Amazon Prime member yet, don’t worry — there’s still time. Just sign up here to start your 30-day free trial and get ready to save big on all things Vera Bradley (plus the thousands of other incredible deals going on, too!). We’re already eyeing this classic duffel travel bag that’s on sale starting at just $56 and this adorable cotton tote bag, which starts at just $42. And don’t forget to scoop up this top-rated lunch box bag for only $21 while you still can.
Scroll down to shop more of our favorite Vera Bradley bags and accessories for up to 45 percent off before Amazon Prime Day ends tonight.
Buy It! Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Duffel Travel Bag, from $56 (orig. $100); amazon.com
Buy It! Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Small Vera Tote Bag, from $42 (orig. $80); amazon.com
Buy It! Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Lunch Bunch Lunch Bag, from $21.05 (orig. $35); amazon.com
Buy It! Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Zip ID Case Wallet, from $10.24 (orig. $15); amazon.com
Buy It! Vera Bradley Signature Cotton XL Campus Backpack, from $65 (orig. $97.50); amazon.com
Buy It! Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Cosmetic Makeup Organizer Bag, from $16.80 (orig. $40); amazon.com
