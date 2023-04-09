Lifestyle Style 400+ Vera Bradley Deals Were Just Released at Amazon for the Weekend, and Prices Start at $7 Find sales on roomy tote bags and sturdy backpacks By Jessica Leigh Mattern Published on April 9, 2023 07:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Jessica Leigh Mattern Calling all Vera Bradley fans! Now's the time to treat yourself to something new for spring. Amazon quietly released a slew of Vera Bradley deals in time for the season, and some of the savings are pretty impressive — up to 57 percent off. Shoppers can get backpacks, purses, weekender bags, wallets, and more on sale while these offers last. Vera Bradley Amazon Deals 54% Off: Vera Bradley Cotton Grand Weekender Bag, $71.86 (orig. $155) 57% Off: Vera Bradley Performance Twill Tote Bag, $49.60 (orig. $115) Vera Bradley Cotton Backpack, $60.06 (orig. $125) Vera Bradley Cotton Triple Zip Crossbody Purse, $56 (orig. $80) Vera Bradley Cotton Zip ID Lanyard Case, $24.50 (orig. $35) Vera Bradley Cotton Vera Tote Bag, $63.69 (orig. $120) Vera Bradley Cotton Cord Organizer, $24.50 (orig. $35) Vera Bradley Lighten Up Sling Backpack, $36.58 (orig. $65) Vera Bradley Cotton Riley Compact RFID Protection Wallet, $38.50 (orig. $55) Vera Bradley Microfiber Black Backpack, $95.70 (orig. $150) If you or someone you know is planning to travel, head to summer camp, or hit campus this summer, you'll want to check out the assortment of Vera Bradley backpacks that are on sale. The most-reviewed, the 52 percent off cotton campus backpack, has racked up 7,600 five-star ratings and thousands of rave reviews from shoppers of all ages, including students, caregivers, office commuters, nurses, and parents. The handy find features an easy-to-wash cotton fabric, a variety of zippers, pockets, and sleeves to organize your items, a lightweight feel, and padded sleeves to make it comfortable to tote around. It comes in 64 colors and patterns (some of which are full price) and functions well as a diaper bag, student backpack, gym bag, travel carry-on, and more. Amazon Buy It! Vera Bradley Cotton Backpack, $60.06 (orig. $125); amazon.com Another shopper favorite and versatile accessory, the triple zip crossbody purse, is marked down at the moment. The small satchel can be worn over your shoulder or across your body, freeing up your hands and making it ideal for all kinds of activities, like sightseeing, running errands, or concert-going. It's earned 4,800 five-star ratings from owners who love it for its light weight, durability, comfort, and overall value. The compact, but roomy bag comes with an adjustable strap and four compartments, three of which feature zippered closures, giving users plenty of space to safely store their keys, wallet, snacks, and other essentials. Reviewers love its many pockets, sleek shape, and light feel, but its simple design and functionality are what shoppers love the most, with many saying that this bag makes it easy to find their keys or wallet quickly — no digging around. Amazon Buy It! Vera Bradley Cotton Triple Zip Crossbody Purse, $56 (orig. $80); amazon.com The Best Sales PEOPLE Need to Know About — Including 55% Off Oprah's Favorite Cooling Sheets And Vera Bradley collectors will want to check out the many wallets that are discounted too, including the popular zip ID case. The wallet and lanyard duo is an Amazon best-seller with more than 1,700 five-star ratings. And while this offer lasts, it's going for $25. Owners love that this wallet is fairly simple, making it easy to quickly find the card or cash you need, and they appreciate the included lanyard and key ring, which make this accessory even more functional. Thanks to its clear window and zippered compartment, you can quickly show your ID at work or school and store a variety of items inside (even chapstick, bandages, and more). For folks who don't want to be bogged down by a big bag, this piece is the one for you. Amazon Buy It! Vera Bradley Cotton Zip ID Lanyard Case, $24.50 (orig. $35); amazon.com These are several Vera Bradley markdowns featured in Amazon's deal hub, and there are tons of additional ones scattered around the site. Start your shopping there, or browse more of the best ones below. Once these savings expire, the prices will go back up. Amazon Buy It! Vera Bradley Cotton Grand Weekender Bag, $71.86 (orig. $155); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Vera Bradley Performance Twill Tote Bag, $49.60 (orig. $115); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Vera Bradley Cotton Vera Tote Bag, $63.69 (orig. $120); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Vera Bradley Cotton Cord Organizer, $24.50 (orig. $35); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Vera Bradley Lighten Up Sling Backpack, $36.58 (orig. $65); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Vera Bradley Cotton Riley Compact RFID Protection Wallet, $38.50 (orig. $55); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Vera Bradley Microfiber Black Backpack, $95.70 (orig. $150); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Vera Bradley Microfiber Grand Weekender Travel Bag, $107 (orig. $190); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Vera Bradley Cotton Small Duffel Bag, $37.93 (orig. $85); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Vera Bradley Cotton Trapeze Cosmetic Bag, $18 (orig. $30); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Vera Bradley Cotton Glenna Satchel Purse, $55.65 (orig. $110); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Vera Bradley Lighten Up Reactive Crossbody Sling Purse, $34.85 (orig. $60); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? 