400+ Vera Bradley Deals Were Just Released at Amazon for the Weekend, and Prices Start at $7

Find sales on roomy tote bags and sturdy backpacks

By Jessica Leigh Mattern
Published on April 9, 2023 07:00 AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Vera Bradley Amazon Deals Tout
Photo: People / Jessica Leigh Mattern

Calling all Vera Bradley fans! Now's the time to treat yourself to something new for spring.

Amazon quietly released a slew of Vera Bradley deals in time for the season, and some of the savings are pretty impressive — up to 57 percent off. Shoppers can get backpacks, purses, weekender bags, wallets, and more on sale while these offers last.

Vera Bradley Amazon Deals

If you or someone you know is planning to travel, head to summer camp, or hit campus this summer, you'll want to check out the assortment of Vera Bradley backpacks that are on sale. The most-reviewed, the 52 percent off cotton campus backpack, has racked up 7,600 five-star ratings and thousands of rave reviews from shoppers of all ages, including students, caregivers, office commuters, nurses, and parents.

The handy find features an easy-to-wash cotton fabric, a variety of zippers, pockets, and sleeves to organize your items, a lightweight feel, and padded sleeves to make it comfortable to tote around. It comes in 64 colors and patterns (some of which are full price) and functions well as a diaper bag, student backpack, gym bag, travel carry-on, and more.

Vera Bradley Amazon Deals
Amazon

Buy It! Vera Bradley Cotton Backpack, $60.06 (orig. $125); amazon.com

Another shopper favorite and versatile accessory, the triple zip crossbody purse, is marked down at the moment. The small satchel can be worn over your shoulder or across your body, freeing up your hands and making it ideal for all kinds of activities, like sightseeing, running errands, or concert-going. It's earned 4,800 five-star ratings from owners who love it for its light weight, durability, comfort, and overall value.

The compact, but roomy bag comes with an adjustable strap and four compartments, three of which feature zippered closures, giving users plenty of space to safely store their keys, wallet, snacks, and other essentials. Reviewers love its many pockets, sleek shape, and light feel, but its simple design and functionality are what shoppers love the most, with many saying that this bag makes it easy to find their keys or wallet quickly — no digging around.

Vera Bradley Amazon Deals
Amazon

Buy It! Vera Bradley Cotton Triple Zip Crossbody Purse, $56 (orig. $80); amazon.com

And Vera Bradley collectors will want to check out the many wallets that are discounted too, including the popular zip ID case. The wallet and lanyard duo is an Amazon best-seller with more than 1,700 five-star ratings. And while this offer lasts, it's going for $25.

Owners love that this wallet is fairly simple, making it easy to quickly find the card or cash you need, and they appreciate the included lanyard and key ring, which make this accessory even more functional. Thanks to its clear window and zippered compartment, you can quickly show your ID at work or school and store a variety of items inside (even chapstick, bandages, and more). For folks who don't want to be bogged down by a big bag, this piece is the one for you.

Vera Bradley Amazon Deals
Amazon

Buy It! Vera Bradley Cotton Zip ID Lanyard Case, $24.50 (orig. $35); amazon.com

These are several Vera Bradley markdowns featured in Amazon's deal hub, and there are tons of additional ones scattered around the site. Start your shopping there, or browse more of the best ones below. Once these savings expire, the prices will go back up.

Vera Bradley Amazon Deals
Amazon

Buy It! Vera Bradley Cotton Grand Weekender Bag, $71.86 (orig. $155); amazon.com

Vera Bradley Amazon Deals
Amazon

Buy It! Vera Bradley Performance Twill Tote Bag, $49.60 (orig. $115); amazon.com

Vera Bradley Amazon Deals
Amazon

Buy It! Vera Bradley Cotton Vera Tote Bag, $63.69 (orig. $120); amazon.com

Vera Bradley Amazon Deals
Amazon

Buy It! Vera Bradley Cotton Cord Organizer, $24.50 (orig. $35); amazon.com

Vera Bradley Amazon Deals
Amazon

Buy It! Vera Bradley Lighten Up Sling Backpack, $36.58 (orig. $65); amazon.com

Vera Bradley Amazon Deals
Amazon

Buy It! Vera Bradley Cotton Riley Compact RFID Protection Wallet, $38.50 (orig. $55); amazon.com

Vera Bradley Amazon Deals
Amazon

Buy It! Vera Bradley Microfiber Black Backpack, $95.70 (orig. $150); amazon.com

Vera Bradley Amazon Deals
Amazon

Buy It! Vera Bradley Microfiber Grand Weekender Travel Bag, $107 (orig. $190); amazon.com

Vera Bradley Amazon Deals
Amazon

Buy It! Vera Bradley Cotton Small Duffel Bag, $37.93 (orig. $85); amazon.com

Vera Bradley Amazon Deals
Amazon

Buy It! Vera Bradley Cotton Trapeze Cosmetic Bag, $18 (orig. $30); amazon.com

Vera Bradley Amazon Deals
Amazon

Buy It! Vera Bradley Cotton Glenna Satchel Purse, $55.65 (orig. $110); amazon.com

Vera Bradley Amazon Deals
Amazon

Buy It! Vera Bradley Lighten Up Reactive Crossbody Sling Purse, $34.85 (orig. $60); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Nicebay Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Tout
This $700 Stick Vacuum That's 'Just as Good' as a Dyson Is on Sale for Only $140 at Amazon
Laura Geller sale TOUT
This Oprah-Approved Beauty Brand Is Offering Sliding Discounts Based on Your Age — but Only for Today
amz best-selling concealer TOUT
Amazon's Best-Selling Concealer Gives Users an 'Airbrushed' Look — and It's Just $8 Today
Related Articles
Nicebay Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Tout
This $700 Stick Vacuum That's 'Just as Good' as a Dyson Is on Sale for Only $140 at Amazon
https://www.instagram.com/p/CqwW3Zlpalz/. Blake Lively/Instagram
Blake Lively Poses in Bikini During Family Vacation with Ryan Reynolds After Welcoming 4th Baby
TASVAC Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Tout
Parents and Pet Owners Swear by This Cordless Vacuum That's 74% Off at Amazon
ASHOMELI Queen Size Comforter tout
This Bed Comforter with an 'Amazing Cooling Effect' Is on Sale at Amazon
EASELAND Queen Size Mattress Pad Tout
The Mattress Topper That 64,000 Amazon Reviewers 'Can't Sleep Without' Is on Sale Today
Furniture Roundup: Best Outlet Deals Tout
Amazon's Overstock Outlet Is Brimming with Discounted Furniture Right Now — Up to 55% Off
best-selling denim jackets roundup
12 Jean Jackets from Amazon That Customers Can't Stop Buying This Spring — All Under $50
Jennifer Hudson Recreates Her Easter Dress from When She was 7 Years Old
Jennifer Hudson Recreates Her Easter Dress Look from When She Was 7 Years Old: 'How Did I Do?'
Fuzzy Cross Band House Slippers Tout
These Best-Selling House Shoes Are the 'Perfect Summer Slipper,' and They're on Sale at Amazon
Nicebay Handheld Vacuum Cordless Tout
This Handheld Vacuum Is a 'Pint-Sized Powerhouse,' and It's 70% Off at Amazon Right Now
California Design Den 100% Cotton Sheets Tout
Amazon Shoppers Love the 'Crisp, Cool Feel' of These Bed Sheets — and They're on Sale Today
Electric Spin Scrubber Tout
This Spin Scrubber Is 'Saving' Users' Backs and Wrists from Pain — and It's on Sale at Amazon
Ashton Kutcher Loci Sneaker Tout
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Both Own These Supportive Sneakers That Always Sell Out — but They're in Stock Now
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 10: Fashion designer Vera Wang is seen arriving to the 2021 CFDA Awards at The Grill Room in The Seagram Building on November 10, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)
Vera Wang 'Didn't Really Get' the Viral Response to Her Baring Her Abs at Age 70 in 2020 Instagram Post
lizzie hyman RTR
I Tried Rent the Runway's New Subscription Plan and I Am Only Renting Clothes from Here on Out
UMLo Cordless Vacuum Cleaner TOUT
This $400 Cordless Vacuum That 'Blows the Dyson Away' Is Just $80 at Amazon Right Now