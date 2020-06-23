PSA: Vera Bradley’s Iconic Cotton Bags Are 52% Off on Amazon

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

A good bag sale is hard to resist — especially when it’s Vera Bradley.

Thanks to Amazon’s Big Style Sale, the cult-favorite accessories brand is currently on super sale. From its popular cotton totes to its roomy weekender bags, Vera Bradley has tons of classics marked down. Discounts vary depending on the type of bag and pattern you choose, but you can score select items for up to 52 percent off. Here are some of the best Vera Bradley deals on Amazon right now:

In case you’re not familiar, Vera Bradley bags are known for their colorful designs and super soft cotton fabric. Shoppers often rave about the label’s tote bags, which are roomy and versatile enough to be worn everywhere from work to the beach.

“I’ve been desperate to find the perfect tote to commute to work with and this is it! Not only do I love the color pattern, but the size is perfect to carry everything I need without looking like I’m traveling across the country,” one shopper wrote about the Signature Cotton Vera Tote Bag. “The six interior pockets are amazing, but the three exterior pockets are to die for. I now have a comfortable place for my wallet, keys, and my phone — I never have to fumble with my three most important items ever again.”

Even the brand’s popular crossbody bag, which has three exterior pockets and three interior ones, is included in the sale. Shoppers say the Signature Cotton Triple Zip Crossbody Purse is adorable and functional, especially if you’re a “busy mom.”

“Having two kids, things tend to get stuffed in my purses that I don't even know. I have found it a hassle for the last few years carrying a shoulder bag,” one shopper wrote. “I don't know what I was waiting for... this crossbody is a life changer! Not only is this pattern absolutely rich and beautiful, it is very practical. Lots of room, the pouch is deep so you can throw your keys in there without thinking twice about them falling out. I have been able to put mostly everything from my big purse into my crossbody without a problem.”

