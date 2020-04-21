Many people around the world have leaned into a new work-from-home attire (i.e. sweatpants and leggings) as the country social distances during the coronavirus pandemic. However, Venus Williams is taking business casual to a new level.

The tennis star, 39, took to Instagram to show off her cleaning skills while decked out in her “quarantine wardrobe,” a white bathing suit with a heart-shaped American flag. She captioned the photo, “When quarantine is quaranCLEAN. #nodaysoff (🤔also I can’t stop putting swimsuits on when I wake up. Anyone else having wardrobe problems in quarantine????)”

“Wait how did I not know about this? I need the hookup!!!,” commented her sister Serena, who also asked, “Where r your pants?” Supermodel Naomi Campbell also gave her stamp of approval, writing, “Love 😂😂😂.”

While self-isolating at her Jupiter, Florida home, Venus has not been shy about showing off how she is staying occupied, from lounging in her backyard to staying sharp on her tennis game. However, she continues to post regularly about missing her family.

“Smile, it’s good for the heart. [Especially] these days. So y’all go ahead and stay home #stayhome I’m doing it for @olympiaohanian @alexisohanian @serenawilliams,” she said on Instagram.

Earlier this year, filming began on the biopic King Richard had, with Will Smith at the helm playing the Williams’ family patriarch.

Richard began teaching his daughters how to play tennis at age 4, despite having no formal training in the sport. Actresses Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton are cast as Venus and Serena. The film was slated to hit theaters in November of this year, however, due to the coronavirus pandemic, a new release date has been set for a year later in November 2021.