Size inclusivity in the fashion industry is on the rise, and more brands—including J.Crew, Madewell, and Loft, to name a few—are starting to offer expanded sizing options. But when it comes to activewear, there aren’t as many options for the 67 percent of American women that wear sizes 14+.

That’s why Dia&Co, a subscription box that focuses on inclusive sizing, partnered with tennis champion Venus Williams to expand her sizing range for her activewear line EleVen. Starting today, for the first time ever, EleVen will be available in sizes 0X through 3X, exclusively through Dia&Co’s Active Boxes.

The six-piece collection features a tank, hooded jacket, zip-up jacket, and several pants options, all ranging from $55 to $89. Williams’ latest collection joins Dia&Co’s own fitness line, Dia Active, to offer the largest expanded-size-range activewear lines around; the brand hopes that by partnering with Williams, they can confront size bias and dismantle the idea that plus size women don’t want stylish workout attire.



Williams joins a handful of other celebrities who have their own size-inclusive collections, like Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty lingerie, Rebel Wilson’s clothing line with Angels at Nordstrom, Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James line, which collaborates with Eloquii and Tracee Ellis Ross, whose clothing line launches at JCPenney in November.

Scroll down to check out the six new pieces, now available at Dia&Co.

Buy It! Magnolia Hooded Jacket, $70; dia.com; Buy It! Windsor Pant, $70; dia.com

Buy It! Denali Jacket, $80; dia.com; Buy It! Chancery Tights, $70; dia.com

Buy It! Tulip Tank, $55; dia.com; Buy It! Queensway Capri Tight, $70; dia.com