Venus Williams Launches New SPF and Shares Why Sunscreen is Her Beauty MVP: 'I Didn't Want to Become a Raisin'

Venus Williams is on top of her game when it comes to her sunscreen routine.

Just in time for the summer, the champion athlete is expanding her Credo Beauty partnership with two new sunscreens that work for all skin tones.

"I'm so excited to launch new products with Credo and give customers even more options to protect their skin from sun damage," Williams, 41, told PEOPLE . The tennis champ adds that the clean beauty destination's ideals are in line with her own. "It's something I'm passionate about and it's important to me to work with a company that feels the same way."

The new launches include Game. Set. Match. Body Lotion with SPF 50 (a soothing sunscreen that's both water-and-sweat-resistant) and Ace The Day Face Lotion with SPF 30 (a citrus-infused lotion that reduces redness and inflammation and restores hydration) which is set to launch this summer. Each product is priced at $38.

Since her first collaboration with Credo Beauty in 2020, the tennis all-star has picked up a ton on knowledge when it comes to the beauty industry.

"The clean beauty community is incredible, so I love learning from others in the space," Williams says. "Skin is the biggest organ on the body, so it's important we are doing our part to take care of it and protect it."

While sun protection is a big part of Williams' philosophy now (from her Credo Beauty partnership to her activewear line EleVen by Venus Williams) she admits she only realized how critical it is recent years.

"My mom taught me from a young age the importance of taking care of my skin…[but] it took me a while to fully understand the importance of sunscreen," she told PEOPLE.

She continued: "It wasn't until I was in my mid-30's when I noticed [my sister] Serena practicing in long sleeves, a hat and sunscreen that it clicked for me that I should be protecting my skin too – I didn't want to become a raisin!"

These days when she's on the court, Williams makes sure her routine is filled with sun protection. "It has become the most important step in my beauty routine," she said.

Alongside her Credo products, she wears a hat, long sleeves or leggings to protect her skin when she's spending long hours outdoors training.

In addition to her skincare routine, Williams likes to practice other forms of self-care, particularly catching her zzz's.

"One thing I definitely prioritize is sleep! It's something I never compromise on whether I'm home in my own bed or traveling all over the globe," Williams shared. "Sleep is so important to keep you looking good and feeling better. "I'm serious about [it]!"

The legendary athlete, who is championing sun care for all, is also inspiring her followers through her #CoachVenus Instagram series.

"I want to empower women to have inner and outer confidence, and continue reaching to become the best versions of themselves," she said on her mini series as well as every project she takes on.

And if there was anything she'd want to say to her younger self it would be to "dream big, have confidence and don't be afraid to push your limits!"