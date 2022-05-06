Venus ET Fleur Founder Shares What Arrangements Kim Kardashian and Cardi B Like for Mother's Day

Celebrity Florist Seema Bansal Chadha tells PEOPLE what her star mom clients — including Kim Kardashian, Gigi Hadid and Cardi B — love to gift and get for Mother's Day

Celebrity florist Seema Bansal Chadha knows what her A-list clients have their eyes on when it comes to Mother's Day floral arrangements.

"She's more of a white and nude girl," the owner of Venus ET Fleur tells PEOPLE of client Kim Kardashian's floral color palette preference. "She does like the occasional red rose. She's been a huge supporter. The whole family has. Kris Jenner has. They're always supporting anything that we're launching. If we send something or if they receive something from us, then usually it's the more neutral kind of colors— and they definitely love roses. You definitely will see our products within their homes or them gifting it out as well."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The 31-year-old mom-to-be says she got the idea for her hugely popular persevered floral business back in 2015, after her husband sent her a bouquet of roses that died by the time she received them. The floral flop sparked her idea to create flowers that not only last a year, but are completely customizable.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Gigi Hadid has been a huge fan of our customizations," Chadha, who says the supermodel often orders for her mother Yolanda, shares with PEOPLE. "Her mom's a big yellow rose person. They love very happy and vibrant colors but they also love when we do customization within our actual arrangements. She loves the evil eye a lot."

L'Alphabet Collection (PEOPLE) Credit: L'Alphabet Collection

The best part for her famous client roster is that the arrangements require low-to-no upkeep, suitable for their extremely busy schedules.

"I think what's really enticing for celebrity clients is that there's no maintenance with our products," Chadha adds. "You don't have to water them. They still keep their texture, shape [and] scent. They come in so many different colors, so again, there's so many options available. You can go on a very long trip and come back, and your flowers still look pristine. I think that's really important to our celebrity clients and to all of our clients really."

Rapper and mother of two Cardi B also likes to create a signature bouquet from time to time to commemorate her other baby — her music.

"She loves customizing things in her flowers," Chadha says. "Things that spell out maybe a new hit single that she has — or anything that. She's also really into a color, we have over thirty colors, so you can really create something very special and very unique on our site."

With stores all over the country and a successful e-commerce site that ships nationwide, Venus ET Fleur makes gift-giving simple for all. The brand also recently launched a candle line — featuring some of its signature floral scents — making gift giving a breeze.

Venus-et-Fleur

Chadha also shares that some of her celeb clients — like Hailey and Justin Bieber — love to collaborate on themed arrangements that celebrate their businesses.

"They did the Drew floral arrangements throughout their house," Chadha says. "I know she also is a girl that loves classics. Our Fleura Vase has been a popular one that they've placed in their spaces as well."

Chadha, a Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree, adds that sometimes doesn't even know when her A-list clients like Oprah or Kevin Hart order from her brand until she sees a social media alert.