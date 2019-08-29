The Best Dressed Stars at the 2019 Venice Film Festival

 

Stars are bringing the glitz and glamour to Italy! Catch up on all the must-see style moments from the high-fashion film fest
By Colleen Kratofil
August 29, 2019 01:47 PM

1 of 22

Scarlett Johansson

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty

turns heads in a red-hot strapless shimmery gown with thigh-high slit, plus matching red Stuart Weitzman sandals and Ana Khouri diamond ear piece at the Marriage Story screening.

2 of 22

Laura Dern

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

in an embellished, printed green gown with cap sleeves and velvet trim, plus Buccellati jewels at the screening of Marriage Story.

3 of 22

Kate Upton

Venturelli Daniele/WireImage

in a black V-neck ballgown with statement necklace and embellished Jimmy Choo heels at the screening for Marriage Story.

4 of 22

Candice Swanepoel

Theo Wargo/Getty

goes low-key at the Marriage Story screening in a pinstripe button-down Etro shirtdress with square-buckle belt. 

5 of 22

Molly Sims

Daniele Venturelli/Venturelli Daniele/WireImage

in a lilac pink pleated Zuhair Murad Couture gown with organza puffed bolero at the Marriage Story screening.

6 of 22

Alessandra Mastronardi

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

in a gold gown with puff sleeves, ruffled skirt and bat-embellishment at the screening of Marriage Story.

7 of 22

Elsa Hosk

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty

in a black corset and high-shine gold maxi skirt (both Etro), plus Christian Louboutin pumps at the Marriage Story screening.

8 of 22

Scarlett Johansson

Daniele Venturelli/Venturelli Daniele/WireImage

in a cropped striped polo with gray paper bag-waist trousers and black sandals at the Marriage Story photocall.

9 of 22

Laura Dern

Daniele Venturelli/Venturelli Daniele/WireImage

arrives at the Marriage Story photocall in a strapless red and black checkered Dior midi dress with black pointy-toe Christian Louboutin heels.

10 of 22

Ruth Negga

Daniele Venturelli/Venturelli Daniele/WireImage

wears a graphic-print V-neck jumpsuit with gold heels at a photocall for Ad Astra.

11 of 22

Liv Tyler

Daniele Venturelli/Venturelli Daniele/WireImage

in a colorful printed long-sleeve day dress at the Ad Astra photocall.

12 of 22

Iman

makes a grand entrance in her bird-printed Valentino Haute Couture caped gown with feather accents at the Opening Ceremony and The Truth screening.

13 of 22

Candice Swanepoel

in a gold one-shoulder Etro gown with open back at the Opening Ceremony and The Truth screening.

14 of 22

Sofia Richie

wears a sparkly crop top with high-waisted high-low skirt with Andrea Wazen heels at the Opening Ceremony and screening of The Truth.

15 of 22

Juliette Binoche

arrives on the carpet in a custom Giorgio Armani Privé off-the-shoulder gown embroidered with powder pink crystals throughout, plus Marco Bicego jewelry at the Opening Ceremony and The Truth screening.

16 of 22

Martha Hunt

in a strapless feathered Alberta Ferretti Limited Edition gown with René Caovilla Ellabrita sandals at the Opening Ceremony and The Truth screening.

17 of 22

Mel B

in a long-sleeve high-shine cheetah-print gown at the Opening Ceremony and La Vérité (The Truth) screening

18 of 22

Barbara Palvin

in a Giorgio Armani Privé strapless black silk gown with strappy sandals at the Opening Ceremony and The Truth screening.

19 of 22

Elsa Hosk

in an Etro halter gown with criss cross cutout bodice with Messika jewels at the Opening Ceremony and The Truth screening.

20 of 22

Kat Graham

in a sunny yellow strapless ruched gown with sheer skirt at the Opening Ceremony and The Truth screening.

21 of 22

Jasmine Sanders

has a flirty moment in a bright blue strapless mini dress with full skirt at the Opening Ceremony and The Truth screening.

