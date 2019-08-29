The Best Dressed Stars at the 2019 Venice Film Festival

Stars are bringing the glitz and glamour to Italy! Catch up on all the must-see style moments from the high-fashion film fest
Scarlett Johansson
turns heads in a red-hot strapless shimmery gown with thigh-high slit, plus matching red Stuart Weitzman sandals and Ana Khouri diamond ear piece at the Marriage Story screening.
Laura Dern
in an embellished, printed green gown with cap sleeves and velvet trim, plus Buccellati jewels at the screening of Marriage Story.
Kate Upton
in a black V-neck ballgown with statement necklace and embellished Jimmy Choo heels at the screening for Marriage Story.
Candice Swanepoel
goes low-key at the Marriage Story screening in a pinstripe button-down Etro shirtdress with square-buckle belt.
Molly Sims
in a lilac pink pleated Zuhair Murad Couture gown with organza puffed bolero at the Marriage Story screening.
Alessandra Mastronardi
in a gold gown with puff sleeves, ruffled skirt and bat-embellishment at the screening of Marriage Story.
Elsa Hosk
in a black corset and high-shine gold maxi skirt (both Etro), plus Christian Louboutin pumps at the Marriage Story screening.
Scarlett Johansson
in a cropped striped polo with gray paper bag-waist trousers and black sandals at the Marriage Story photocall.
Laura Dern
arrives at the Marriage Story photocall in a strapless red and black checkered Dior midi dress with black pointy-toe Christian Louboutin heels.
Ruth Negga
wears a graphic-print V-neck jumpsuit with gold heels at a photocall for Ad Astra.
Liv Tyler
in a colorful printed long-sleeve day dress at the Ad Astra photocall.
Iman
makes a grand entrance in her bird-printed Valentino Haute Couture caped gown with feather accents at the Opening Ceremony and The Truth screening.
Candice Swanepoel
in a gold one-shoulder Etro gown with open back at the Opening Ceremony and The Truth screening.
Sofia Richie
wears a sparkly crop top with high-waisted high-low skirt with Andrea Wazen heels at the Opening Ceremony and screening of The Truth.
Juliette Binoche
arrives on the carpet in a custom Giorgio Armani Privé off-the-shoulder gown embroidered with powder pink crystals throughout, plus Marco Bicego jewelry at the Opening Ceremony and The Truth screening.
Martha Hunt
in a strapless feathered Alberta Ferretti Limited Edition gown with René Caovilla Ellabrita sandals at the Opening Ceremony and The Truth screening.
Mel B
in a long-sleeve high-shine cheetah-print gown at the Opening Ceremony and La Vérité (The Truth) screening
Barbara Palvin
in a Giorgio Armani Privé strapless black silk gown with strappy sandals at the Opening Ceremony and The Truth screening.
Elsa Hosk
in an Etro halter gown with criss cross cutout bodice with Messika jewels at the Opening Ceremony and The Truth screening.
Kat Graham
in a sunny yellow strapless ruched gown with sheer skirt at the Opening Ceremony and The Truth screening.
Jasmine Sanders
has a flirty moment in a bright blue strapless mini dress with full skirt at the Opening Ceremony and The Truth screening.