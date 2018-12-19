The Kim Kardashian-Approved Activewear Trend You Need to Know About (and Shop Now!)

Alex Warner
December 19, 2018 12:29 PM
A new year means a new us because, like most people, we have #fitnessgoals — only this year, we plan to work out in style. So come the new year, we’ll be incorporating velvet into our sweat sesh gear. And we’re calling it right now: Velvet activewear will be 2019’s biggest fitness trend.

Ever since we saw Kim Kardashian in a pair of velvet leggings in July, we’ve been obsessed. In fact, we’ve been waiting for a good excuse to add a pair to our wardrobes. So we’re taking #NewYearNewMe very seriously and giving our sporty style a few luxe additions, including these Nordstrom stripe velvet leggings and this Beyond Yoga lavish velvet sports bra.

More stylish than practical? Maybe. But trust us when we say, we will be wearing these babies all year long — whether it’s to the gym or just shopping around town. Keep scrolling to see five of our favorite velvet activewear pieces we’ll be sporting in 2019.

Buy It! Beyond Yoga Velvet Motion Lavish Bra, $66; shopbop.com

Buy It! Nordstrom Stripe Velvet Leggings, $32.98 (orig. $55); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Nike NSW Pants Velour, $65; zappos.com

Buy It! Calvin Klein Velvet Leggings, $44.62 (orig. $59.90); macys.com

Buy It! Alo Yoga Luxe Bra, $68; aloyoga.com

