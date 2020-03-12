This Meghan Markle-Loved Sneaker Brand Is Taking Over Hollywood

Image zoom Getty

It’s easy to see why everyone (including A-listers) want to copy Meghan Markle’s elegant and chic style — including her sneakers.

Since Meghan Markle donned a pair of Vejas while trekking across Australia back in 2018, the comfy, fair-trade shoe brand has found its way into a ton of Hollywood closets. Stars like Reese Witherspoon, Katie Holmes, and Emily Ratajkowski are just a few of the celebs who have recently been spotted in the sneakers, which are available on Amazon, Nordstrom, and Anthropologie.

Shop Veja Sneakers:

Veja Women’s Esplar Low Sneakers, $120; amazon.com

Veja Women’s V-10 Sneakers Pink, $140; amazon.com

Veja Women’s V-10 Sneakers Nautico, $150; amazon.com

Veja Women’s V-12 Sneakers Turquoise, $150; amazon.com

V-10 Extra White Sneaker, $150; nordstrom.com

Veja Esplar Sneaker, $120; nordstrom.com

Veja Esplar Extra White Sneakers, $120; anthropologie.com

Veja Esplar Sneakers Black, $120; anthropologie.com

It’s no surprise that Meghan, a fan of sustainable fashion, loves the French brand, which utilizes ethically-minded production methods, organically farmed materials, and leather tanned with vegetables. The company produces vegan leather shoes, too.

Katie Holmes and Emily Ratajokowski are some of Veja’s newest fans. Both recently wore styles from the brand while out and about in New York City. Holmes paired hers with jeans and a camel coat, while Ratajokowski opted for a more dressed-up ensemble, including trousers, a crop top, and trench coat.

Image zoom Getty (2)

Reese Witherspoon is also a Veja sneaker collector, owning several pairs, including the white Esplar kicks with black details, which she tends to wear with cropped jeans and dark sweaters.

Image zoom Splash (2); Getty

Thanks in part to Meghan, the French brand is now popping up all over the U.S. Shoppers can snag styles at various retailers (listed above) or browse some of its most popular sneakers currently in stock below. We’re sure even more famous faces are currently adding these sustainable sneakers to their carts, too.

Image zoom

Buy It! Veja Women’s Esplar Low Sneakers, $120; amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Veja Women’s V-10 Sneakers Pink, $140; amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Veja Women’s V-10 Sneakers Nautico, $150; amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Veja Women’s V-12 Sneakers Turquoise, $150; amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Veja V-10 Sneaker, $150; nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Veja Esplar Sneaker, $120; nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Veja Esplar Extra White Sneakers, $120; anthropologie.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Veja Esplar Sneakers Black, $120; anthropologie.com