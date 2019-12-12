Reese Witherspoon and Meghan Markle Share a Love for This Sneaker Brand — and It’s on Sale

Image zoom Poersch/BACKGRID; Chris Jackson/Getty

If you’re anything like me, Meghan Markle, and Reese Witherspoon (like how I casually slid myself into that list?), you probably wear white sneakers a lot. Crisp, cool white sneakers are versatile and reliable, and they won’t leave your arches aching after a long day galavanting around daily life. In their own daily lives, Reese and Meghan have been known to opt for French sneaker brand Veja.

Specifically, the two fashionable women have been spotted out and about — most notably for Meghan at the Invictus games with husband Prince Harry — in Veja’s V-10 sneakers. And right now, Nordstrom is giving you the chance to shop like celeb royalty (or literal royalty) for less by marking down a pair of the high-end sneakers.

Buy It! Veja V-10 Sneaker, $112.50 (orig. $150); nordstrom.com

While Meg and Ree, as their fellow sneaker-wearers call them, have the V-10s in the Extra White/Black colorway, this on-sale pair has a subtle pop of red over the heel in addition to the same white outer with black V-logo as theirs. If you know a guy who’d like to rock A-list kicks, the men’s V-10 sneakers in the same colors are also on sale right now.

If a nearly-identical pair still won’t have you looking as much like the stars as you’d hoped, Reese’s very same gold-and-white Gola sneakers are also on sale at the moment. Stock is low on these, though, so you’ll have to act fast if you want to buy a pair.

As with most things worn by the Hollywood It-woman and UK It-Duchess of Sussex, the Veja and Gola sneakers are sure to fly off the cyber shelves, so shop these V-10s before they join the sold-out fate of so many sneakers past.

