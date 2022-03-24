Meghan Markle and Jennifer Garner Love This Comfy Sneaker Brand That's Secretly on Sale
Photo Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
A good pair of sneakers is a must in every woman's closet, but finding a style that's equally cute and comfortable can be tricky. So when we spy one brand that keeps popping up on famous feet everywhere, we know it's worth investigating. Enter: Veja. The French company is behind the eco-friendly footwear you've probably seen countless celebrities wearing.
Veja sneakers are easy to spot thanks to the brand's signature "V" that's stitched along the sides of each pair. They have sleek and minimalist silhouettes that make them wearable with pretty much everything, which is probably why A-listers love them and why you should grab a pair while you can get them for less.
Make some room in your footwear rotation, because we've just discovered a secret sale with tons of Veja shoes.
Veja Sneakers on Sale at Gilt:
- Veja Suede-Trim Sneaker, $109.99 (orig. $140)
- Veja Rio Branco Suede & Mesh Sneaker, $109.99 (orig. $140)
- Veja V-10 Leather Sneaker, $125.99 (orig. $155)
- Veja V-10 Alveomesh & Leather Sneaker, $125.99 (orig. $155)
- Veja Campo Leather Sneaker, $125.99 (orig. $155)
Gilt is hosting a massive women's sneakers sale that features an array of options from brands like Nike, Adidas, and Moncler. Of the 150+ styles offered, Veja seems to be the most prominent among the mix and the one we're most excited about — especially since so many celeb-loved styles are included.
When Meghan Markle wore Veja V-10 sneakers during a royal engagement in 2018, searches skyrocketed by 113 percent. Look no further, because we found this similar pair with red and blue logo accents that are going for $29 off. Then last summer, Kate Middleton surprised us by trading her go-to Supergas for a pair of Veja Esplar sneakers during a mini tour in Scotland. Emily Ratajkowski has worn the same style so many times over the years, we've lost count. This pair of Esplars is going for $106 right now.
Katie Holmes and Reese Witherspoon have also been spotted in its vegan leather kicks, which tend to be the most popular choice. However, Jennifer Garner piqued our interest when she wore an uncommon pair of Vejas. The Adam Project star recently shared a video on Instagram dancing around in a chunky, dad-inspired sneaker, and they happen to look very similar to this blue colorblock suede-trim pair that are $30 off.
These deals end on Saturday, March 26, which means there's not much time left to shop. Shoe sizes are already selling out, so you'd better move quickly if you want a pair. Reminder: Vejas come in European sizes, so be sure to check the size conversion chart before you order if needed.
To shop, you'll need to be signed into your Gilt account. If you're not a member, what are you waiting for? It's totally free to become one by simply entering your email address. This Veja sneaker sale is a good excuse to sign up and treat your feet to shoes that are cute, comfortable, and celeb-approved.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Meghan Markle and Jennifer Garner Love This Comfy Sneaker Brand That's Secretly on Sale
- Kate Hudson and Jenna Dewan Love Lounging in These Machine-Washable Silk Pajamas
- More Than 43,000 Amazon Shoppers Have Given These 'Beyond Comfortable' Sports Bras a Perfect Rating
- This Best-Selling Steam Mop That 'Cleans Years' of Dirt Is on Sale at Amazon