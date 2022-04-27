The Incredibly Comfy Sneakers So Many Famous Moms Wear Are on Sale — so Obviously Your Mom Needs a Pair, Too
Moms always seem to have the answer for everything, between imparting their infinite wisdom and sharing their library full of life hacks. The thing is, they also usually have some of the best-kept fashion secrets — and we're about to let you in on one from some of the most famous moms around: Veja sneakers are an absolute must-have walking shoe.
While they haven't all joined together to outwardly express their love for the shoes, the sheer number of celebrities wearing (and re-wearing) them is a pretty good indication they're worth the purchase. Luckily, we just discovered a secret way you can get a pair for significantly less.
Gilt is hosting a Veja sneakers sale that features more than 130 styles, including a few celeb-loved pairs. Just sign into your account or create a free one with your email address to access these deals.
Shop Veja Sneakers on Sale at Gilt:
- Veja Esplar Canvas Sneaker, $81.99 (orig. $100)
- Veja SDU Rec Suede & Mesh Sneaker, $109.99 (orig. $125)
- Veja Campo Leather Sneaker, $124.99 (orig. $155)
- Veja V-10 Leather Sneaker in Black, $129.99 (orig. $155)
- Veja V-12 Leather Sneaker, $129.99 (orig. $155)
- Veja V-10 Leather Sneaker in Pink, $129.99 (orig. $155)
Veja shoes are known for their sleek silhouettes that are emblazoned with the French footwear brand's signature "V'' stitched along the sides of each pair, making them easy to spot amongst the vast number of other sneakers worn around Hollywood. Though the company offers an array of styles, its ethically produced leather sneakers are by far some of the most popular.
Kate Middleton, who usually sticks to her Supera shoes, surprised us last summer when she wore gold-embellished Veja Esplar sneakers for a mini tour in Scotland. If you recall, Meghan Markle caused a massive search spike for Veja V-10 sneakers when she wore them during a royal outing in 2018, and Reese Witherspoon recently shared a photo on Instagram sporting the same pair while book shopping in Brooklyn. You can snag their exact pair for $29 off right now.
Jennifer Garner is one of the few A-listers who actually prefers a different Veja sneaker. The Adam Project star is frequently spotted walking, and even dancing around, in a baby blue chunky dad-like shoe known as the SDU. Her exact color isn't included, but the same style is now only $110.
When these famous moms find a good shoe, they tend to wear it on repeat. So take their advice and get yourself a pair of Veja sneakers, or better yet, treat your own mom to these comfy kicks for Mother's Day. This sale ends on Friday, April 29 at 7 p.m. ET, so you've only got about 48 hours to shop, depending on when you're reading this.
Scroll down to shop while you can get Veja sneakers on sale at Gilt!
