You’ve Only Got 72 Hours to Score the Comfy Sneakers Meghan Markle and Reese Witherspoon Love on Sale 

What do Meghan Markle, Reese Witherspoon, Katie Holmes, and Emily Ratajkowski have in common? More than you might think. Not only are they pretty cool famous moms (Emrata is soon-to-be) and some of the most stylish women in the spotlight, but they also all love Veja sneakers.
Meghan quite literally thrust the brand into the spotlight when she wore the Veja V10 sneakers during a royal engagement in Australia in 2018. According to the Lyst Index, searches for Veja sneakers increased by 113 percent after she was seen in them. A few months later, Witherspoon was spotted wearing a similar pair of V10s, and Holmes has also been photographed in a pair of V10s from Veja's collab with Madewell.
But Emrata is by far the biggest fan of the company's shoes. She's been spotted walking around Los Angeles in her Veja Esplar sneakers so many times, we've lost count.
Buy It! Veja V-10 Suede-Trim Sneaker, $139.99 (orig. $170); gilt.com
The celeb-loved footwear brand creates comfy, fair-trade sneakers crafted from leather that's sourced from Rio Grande do Sul farms and tanned only with vegetable materials. Its most famous sneaker, the Veja V10, has a classic tennis shoe silhouette with clean trim that's easy to spot on A-listers thanks to the brand's signature stitched "V" along the side. Its minimalist design is what makes it the perfect wear-with-everything shoe.
And for the next 72 hours, anyone with a Gilt membership can score up to 25 percent off a slew of Veja sneakers, including Meghan's exact pair. Don't fret if you're not already a member, because it's completely free to sign up with your email address. In case you're not familiar, Gilt offers dozens of daily deals on everything from designer styles to name-brand home goods. And no, you'll never have to worry about paying a fee 30 days or a year from now. It's always free!
If you want to shop the Veja sneakers celebs love on sale, you'll definitely want to sign up ASAP, because this flash sale ends on Monday, February 1 — but styles are likely to sell out sooner than that because of Gilt's amazing low prices.
Below, we highlighted some of our favorites from the sale, so keep scrolling to find your perfect pair of Veja sneakers.
Buy It! Veja Esplar Canvas Sneaker, $115.9 (orig. $140); gilt.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.