The Sneaker Meghan Markle Made Famous Just Got Marked Down — and Only PEOPLE Readers Can Shop the Sale

Markle may have made Veja sneakers famous with a single sighting — searches for the sneakers increased by 113 percent after she wore them — but there’s a reason they’ve stuck around for years: Plain and simple, they're great shoes. They have a tried-and-true silhouette that withstands time and trends, they’re sustainably made (the French brand is very transparent about the entire process), and they’re extra comfortable thanks to the padded footbed that offers the perfect amount of bounce and a rubber sole that prevents any slippage. It’s no wonder so many celebs wear them whenever they’ll be on their feet for hours.