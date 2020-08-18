The Sneaker Meghan Markle Made Famous Just Got Marked Down — and Only PEOPLE Readers Can Shop the Sale

It’s the sneaker that was quietly roaming around Hollywood for months — until October 2018, that is. That’s when Meghan Markle wore the shoes (the first sneakers she ever wore as a royal, mind you), and they absolutely blew up. Any guesses as to which cool style we’re talking about? If you guessed the sustainable and sleek Veja trainers — ding, ding, ding!
Anyone who’s ever been interested in scooping up a pair of Vejas has likely come across a fairly low-stock list — and if the limited sizing didn’t deter you, the price might have. For sustainable sneakers, the usual $120-plus price tag really isn’t all that bad, but if you’re shopping on a budget, you may have waited to purchase a pair until a good sale rolled around. Well, that good Veja sneaker sale is officially here — and it’s for PEOPLE readers only.
For a limited time, Rue La La, one of our favorite one-stop shops for jaw droppingly good deals, is running a Veja sale that’s exclusive to you. That’s right — to score marked down Vejas, including the exact V-10 style worn by Markle and Reese Witherspoon, all you have to do is sign up for a (free) Rue La La account with your email, and then you’ll be able to check out this exclusive sneaker shopping event. There are tons of classic styles to choose from, including the aforementioned Veja V-10s and the retro-inspired SDU RT kicks, so you’ll have no problem finding a pair (or two) that suits your sneaker needs.
Markle may have made Veja sneakers famous with a single sighting — searches for the sneakers increased by 113 percent after she wore them — but there’s a reason they’ve stuck around for years: Plain and simple, they're great shoes. They have a tried-and-true silhouette that withstands time and trends, they’re sustainably made (the French brand is very transparent about the entire process), and they’re extra comfortable thanks to the padded footbed that offers the perfect amount of bounce and a rubber sole that prevents any slippage. It’s no wonder so many celebs wear them whenever they’ll be on their feet for hours.
Ready to add some celeb-loved Vejas to your sneaker lineup? We thought so. Shop the sustainable kicks that are winning over Hollywood darlings below.
Buy It! Veja V-10 Suede Trim Sneaker, $99.99 (orig. $140); ruelala.com
Buy It! Veja V-10 Suede Trim Sneakers, $99.99 (orig. $125); ruelala.com
Buy It! Veja SDU RT Suede Trim Sneaker, $89.99 (orig. $120); ruelala.com
Buy It! Veja Nova High Top Canvas Sneaker, $79.99 (orig. $110); ruelala.com
