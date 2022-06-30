The French Sneakers Kate Middleton and Jennifer Garner Both Wear Are Secretly on Sale for 72 More Hours
Sneaker this, sneaker that: We know just how hard it can be to find cool (and comfy) kicks to add to your footwear lineup. And while we have our own opinions on the best sneakers to buy, it seems celebrities, supermodels, and royals agree that one of the most desirable brands of the moment is French luxury sneaker label Veja.
Kate Middleton, Jennifer Garner, Meghan Markle, and more have all hopped aboard the Veja sneaker train — and once you slip into a pair of the brand's minimalist white trainers, we think you'll be sold on them, too. Don't let the "French luxury" part scare you off, though, because on a regular day, most of the styles will cost you between $130 and $150, but on a sale day (which is rare for Veja!), you can snag some for under $100.
Good news, though, because that ″rare″ sale day has arrived, thanks to under-the-radar retailer Rue La La. The member-only site is 100 percent free to join and 100 percent worth joining ASAP, because the deals you'll find here are better than most other places. Think sample sale prices 365 days a year on top name brands — but right now, our sights are set on this big Veja sneaker sale that ends in 72 hours.
Buy Veja Sneakers on Sale at Rue La La
- Veja Esplar Logo Leather Sneaker, $105.99 (orig. $130)
- Veja Esplar Leather Sneaker, $109.99 (orig. $130)
- Veja V-10 Leather & Mesh Sneaker, $114.99 (orig. $155)
- Veja Nova Canvas High-Top Sneaker, $99.99 (orig. $120)
- Veja Rio Branco Suede & Mesh Sneaker, $119.99 (orig. $140)
There are so many Veja sneakers on sale, but a few of the standouts include the Esplar Leather Sneaker that Emily Ratajkowski and Middleton have both worn. Its sleek silhouette pairs well with everything like jeans and dresses, making it an ideal pick for year-round wear. The retro-inspired design of the Branco is similar to the Veja sneakers Garner has played favorites with, while the high-top Nova Canvas is a solid summer pick thanks to its breathable upper.
Upgrade your sneaker collection by adding a pair (or two) of these luxe French sneakers to your lineup. You'll be so happy you did. Pinky promise.
