Sneaker Showdown! Are These Shoes Pink and White — or Teal and Grey?

Image zoom

Here we go again!

Over 4 years after the Internet exploded over the ‘Is it black-and-blue or white-and-gold?’ dress debate, users have found a new color debate to obsess over — this time involving a pair of women’s sneakers.

CNYCentral, an NBC affiliate station based out of Syracuse, New York, started the conversation on Friday afternoon by sharing a picture of the kicks to Twitter.

“What color do you see?” they asked, explaining that some people are seeing grey and teal while others are seeing pink and white.

The photo of the sneakers were first posted in October 2017, but CNYCentral’s posting reignited the conversation.

As usual, Twitter was divided.

“My girls all said pink, and all I see is grey and green,” wrote one user. “Crazy.”

Another had similar divide in his family. “My son and I see green and grey, while my wife sees pink and white,” he wrote.

So what color are the shoes? According to NBC Today, the footwear — which are no longer for sale — came from Vans, and were listed as “mahogany rose” (or, pink).

The reason some people have been seeing other colors could have to do with something called “color constancy,” where our brains compensate for differences in lighting and white-balance by automatically filling in information.

PEOPLE spoke to Jason Silva, the host of Nat Geo’s Brain Games, back during #TheDress debate. He who offered a rapid-fire, extraordinarily deep explanation for what’s happening.

“The largest takeaway is that color exists in your brain. It’s not an objective feature of reality,” Silva explained by phone. “We don’t see the world objectively as is, we see the world through the lens of our preconceptions, cultural operating systems … reality is coupled to perception, so change perception, you change reality. Whatever situation people were in when they saw the picture of that dress, it changed their perception of the dress.”

“You never have a direct experience,” Silva continued. “You never experience an objective reality. Your brain is shielded from the world by this box that is your skull, all it’s doing is receiving a signal and interpreting it, like a cable box does for a television. What you call the world is more like a TV screen in your mind.”

It appears then that one brain, not ones eyes, is therefore at fault for the discrepancy — though the original photo’s color correction probably doesn’t help. Many users saw increasing the light on their screen changed the color of the sneaker for good.

“When I first looked at the photo I saw teal and grey, and now I’m seeing pink and white,” wrote a particularly confused reader. “I don’t know how my brain did it. It’s freaking me out.”