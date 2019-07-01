Vans Just Launched the Coolest Shark Week Sneaker Collection — Shop It Now!

Image zoom

Calling all Shark Week fanatics! If you’re already planning to binge the week-long celebration of sharks and the deep blue sea on Discovery Channel’s 31st annual Shark Week (starting July 28!), you’re going to freak out over these shoes. Vans, the classic sneaker company known for its crazy-comfortable slip-ons, retro-style high-tops, and funky designs, has launched a brand new collection of Shark Week-themed sneakers for adults and children.

Vans has teamed up with Discovery Channel’s Shark Week on the unique designs, which include slip-ons with a colorful animated shark print and high-tops with a shark biting the iconic Vans stripe. There are even t-shirts, boardshorts, hats, and sweatshirts available for shark fans who really love rocking their love for all-things shark on their sleeves.

Ranging in price from $28 to $75, this collection is everything you need to get ready for Shark Week 2019! Plus, a portion of the proceeds will benefit Oceana, which is a charitable organization dedicated to protecting and restoring the world’s oceans on a global scale. So not only can you shop and look good, but you’ll be doing good, too — and that’s a win for our oceans and shark fans everywhere!

Buy It! Vans x Shark Week Slip On, $65; vans.com

Buy It! Vans x Shark Week Sk8-Hi, $75; vans.com