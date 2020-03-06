Basically Every Celeb in Hollywood Owns These $60 Sneakers

Image zoom Rachpoot/MEGA; Vans

While these comfy and affordable sneakers may have “old” in their name, A-listers are ensuring they’ll never go out of style.

Hailey Baldwin, Zendaya, and Kourtney Kardashian are just a few of the latest celebs spotted wearing the wildly popular ”Old Skool” skate shoes from Vans. The classic sneakers, which have been around since the 1970s, have earned a fan following of celebs like Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kristen Stewart, and Harry Styles (according to the brand), as well as thousands of Amazon shoppers.

Since their debut, the best-selling shoes have launched in tons of colors and special editions, all of which feature the design’s now-iconic side stripe. Owners love their comfy feel, classic and versatile look, and inexpensive price point, earning them an impressive 4.6-star rating on Amazon and hundreds (if not thousands) of perfect reviews on Amazon, Zappos, and Nordstrom.

While the skateboarding community first took to them, stylish stars now wear them beyond the park, even sporting them at red carpet events. Hailey Baldwin has already worn them several times this year, pairing them with jeans, workout gear, and even head-to-toe leather.

As Baldwin proves, the “timeless” sneakers go with everything — and Amazon shoppers agree. “Although they are classics, they are currently on trend since they’re worn by the Kardashians,” one reviewer wrote. “They’re so comfortable and go with almost anything from skinny/distressed jeans, denim shorts, leggings, sweats, track pants, to even simple casual dresses.”

Both women and men rave about their comfortable fit and durable design, too. “These are the love of my life,” another chimed in. “I’ve worn them daily for the past six months and they are still holding up nicely. Will probably have to repurchase after a year of constant wear, but that is an impressive amount of time for these shoes to last — highly recommend for a good everyday casual shoe!”

The brand also has legions of famous fans — Jessica Alba, Elle Fanning, Justin Bieber, Nina Dobrev, Olivia Wilde, and A$AP Rocky, to name a few — that all wear its shoes. Vans even makes a similar high-top style, its Sk8-Hi sneaker, which is equally affordable and popular with A-listers and Amazon shoppers.

Given their inexpensive price point, you don’t have to wait for a sale or convince yourself to splurge on either style. You can grab ‘em now for just $60 to $65 on Amazon (with select colors discounted), and have them at your door by the weekend. We’re sure Hollywood is stocking up on more pairs, too.

