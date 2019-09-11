Vans Is Launching Nightmare Before Christmas Sneakers More Than 2 Decades After Film's Premiere

Fans are already going wild over the newest collaboration coming from Vans
Tim Burton fans are freaking out over Vans’ new sneaker inspired by the filmmaker’s hit Disney movie, The Nightmare Before Christmas..
Vans first teased a collaboration with Disney in an Instagram post on Tuesday by simply saying, “The Nightmare Before Christmas x Vans coming soon.”
While the shoe plan has been playing coy about what the sneaker looks like, retailer Sneaker Politics obtained an image of it (which has since been deleted), that was then shared by HypeBeast. According to the outlet, Van’s Sk8-Hi, Authentic, Old-Skool and Slip-On shoe styles have been redesigned to feature colorful collages of The Nightmare Before Christmas’ iconic characters allover, including Sally, Zero, Jack Skellington and the Zombie Band.
Although Vans has yet to make any confirmation, HypeBeast reports that the collection will launch in Oct. 2019 and will retail for $70 to $75.
Still, fans of the hit animated film are already freaking out about the news. “vans is doing a nightmare before christmas collab i am living and striving,” one person tweeted.
“Oh my god @VANS_66 are releasing a Nightmare Before Christmas collab,” said someone else. Another person wrote, “THERES GONNA BE A VANS & NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS COLLAB AND IMMA F—ING CRY.”
Vans did not immediately reply to PEOPLE’s request for more details about the collaboration.