Muggles everywhere are about to get the chance to walk in Harry Potter‘s shoes — literally.

Vans announced in April that they will be adding a new collection of Harry Potter-themed kicks to their lineup, inspired by the story of the world’s most famous fictional boy wizard. And now, the retailer has finally dropped the collection, which is sure to fly off shelves like magic.

The sneakers are inspired by each house from the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and come in a variety of different styles from slip-ons to high-tops. There’s also men’s, women’s and children’s accessories and apparel, from hats to backpacks, featuring the house insignias, and motifs inspired by Quidditch, the Deathly Hallows and more.



Users who want to spend their Galleons can take in the site’s “magical collection of footwear, apparel, and accessories for witches, wizards, and Muggles alike.”

Image zoom

Buy It! Vans x Harry Potter Gryffindor Sk8-Hi, $80; vans.com

Image zoom Courtesy Vans

Buy It! Vans x Harry Potter slip-on, $75; vans.com

Image zoom Courtesy Vans

Buy It! Vans x Harry Potter Golden Snitch sneakers, $75; vans.com

Image zoom Courtesy Vans

Buy It! Vans x Harry Potter crew, $54.50; vans.com

Image zoom Courtesy Vans

Buy It! Vans x Harry Potter Deathly Hallows snapback, $38; vans.com

Image zoom Courtesy Vans

Buy It! Vans x Harry Potter kids’ hi-top, $50; vans.com

Harry Potter fans have expressed their joy over the release, flocking to social media with comments like, “If i don’t get a pair of Vans x Harry Potter, I don’t know what I’m going to with myself.”

“Harry Potter Vans just teased. Take all my moNEY NOW,” another eager future patron wrote.

And a third said what just about every fan might be really thinking deep down: “That Vans x Harry Potter collection is going to be the death of my bank account.”