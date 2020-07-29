Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

These Iconic Celeb-Loved Sneakers Go with Everything — and You Can Get Them on Sale on Amazon

If you’re looking for a comfy pair of kicks that go with everything from workout leggings to polished dresses, the hunt is officially over. Hollywood has already found your new go-to shoe.

The versatile “Authentic” shoe from Vans, a canvas sneaker that is easy to mix and match, is one of the brand’s best-selling styles of all time (in addition to being an Amazon best-seller). The iconic sneaker, which has been around since Vans debuted in the mid ’60s, has droves of A-lister fans. And right now, you can get select colors (there are over 60+ hues currently available) for a discounted price on Amazon.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Vans Authentic Sneakers, from $28.99; amazon.com

The super simple lace-up shoes, which are designed for men and women, feature a casual canvas material and the brand’s signature waffle-esque rubber soles. And though the black and white colorways are the most basic and easy to style, shoppers can choose from a huge array of shades and fun prints, including Mario Brothers tie dye and even a Peanuts-inspired Snoopy pattern.

The celeb-loved brand — whose army of fans now includes Jessica Alba, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Liam Hemsworth, and Zendaya — first launched the shoe in 1966. And similar to the equally popular Old Skool shoes, these sneakers were once mostly worn by skateboarders, but have now infiltrated pop culture and found their way into countless closets around the globe.

Celebrities like Rachel Bilson and Kristen Stewart both own the Authentic sneakers and have paired them with athletic leggings as well as pretty dresses, further proving their versatility. Nina Dobrev is the latest star to be seen wearing them. The actress, who owns the sneakers in a variety of colors, plus the platform version, has paired hers with jeans and blazers, denim shorts, breezy dresses, and more. Stars like Kourtney Kardashian, Harry Styles, and G-Eazy also own these classics, the brand tells PEOPLE.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Vans Authentic Sneakers, from $28.99; amazon.com

The affordable shoes are also a hit with Amazon reviewers, who call them “timeless” and a “must-have.” They’ve earned a near-perfect rating and more than 2,900 five-star reviews from shoppers who love the comfortable and lightweight feel, simplistic look, and the large number of colors and prints offered. In fact, tons of owners say they’ve come back for second and third pairs.

“I'm a sucker for the classics and this shoe is one of them,” one reviewer wrote. “Love my vans — the fit, the style — everything about them! They are comfortable, no rubbing on the heels, and no breaking in period needed.”

“This shoe is so comfortable, stylish and a perfect fit,” another reviewer chimed in. “I've worn this with everything (including dresses). It's a closet staple — you can throw it on [with] anything! I will be buying another pair in another from this vendor sometime soon.”

Whether you’re ready to buy your first pair of Vans or you’re back to add another to your collection, Amazon has several styles that are marked down and even more that come with free two-day shipping for Prime members (or anyone who signs up for a free 30-day trial). Just make sure you snag them now before one of their famous fans beats you to it.