Vanna White Takes Us Inside Her Wheel of Fortune Dressing Room — Wait Till You See the Shoe Wall!

Vanna White has worn over 7,000 gowns during her 37 years on Wheel of Fortune — and now she’s taking PEOPLE on a backstage tour of her dressing room on the studio lot to show us how she chooses her on-screen ensembles.

“They’re all borrowed,” White tells PEOPLE of her dresses in the newest issue, on stands now.

“Designers will send about 40 options, and we choose the top 12 because we tape 12 shows in two days,” she says. She adds, “The shoes are all mine, though,” she says. White keeps the majority of her shoes at the studio, and keeps them color-coordinated in a cabinet in her dressing room.

As for which type of gown she likes best? “I prefer the cocktail-length dresses so I don’t have to worry about tripping,” she told PEOPLE, noting that it’s happened to her before on the show, and that one time she fell and completely disappeared behind a car that she was walking behind.

In the tour, White also shows off her jewelry drawer (“They’re all costume!” she says), and gives us a sneak peek into her mini fridge for when she gets a lunch break after the third taping of the day. (She eats carbs if her mood calls for it.)

As for a secret pre-show ritual that she does everyday? She lifts 10lb weights.

“I wear a lot of sleeveless dresses so I try to keep my arms in shape,” she says with a laugh, showing off her arm rep moves. “I literally stand in front of the mirror and do my weights so I can have so muscular arms!”

