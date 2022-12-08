Vanna White Admits She Doesn't 'Love' All Her 'Wheel of Fortune' Outfits: 'Someone Else Might'

After 40 years and 7,800 outfits, it's no surprise that not every single Wheel of Fortune look was a winner in Vanna White's eyes.

The TV personality, who has helmed Wheel of Fortune with Pat Sajak for four decades, admits to PEOPLE that even though her outfits on the show are impressive, she's not a fan of every single one.

"I don't love every outfit I wear, because I feel like there's so many millions of people that are watching and have different tastes and I'm trying to please everybody," White, 65, tells PEOPLE while promoting her event at Jo-Ann Fabrics and Crafts celebrating her anniversary with Lion Brand Yarn. She adds that just because she doesn't "love every outfit," though, doesn't mean that that's the general consensus. "Someone else might love it, so I try to be versatile, I always say."

Ricky Middlesworth/ABC via Getty

In her tenure, she's worn upwards of 7,800 different looks — none of which she's gotten to take home for keeps. "What happens is, the designers send their clothes to the studio, I wear them, and then they take them back, because most of them are samples," she shares, adding that the shoes and earrings are her own.

But even though she struts across the game show stage in heels for each episode, she admits that she only wears them when it's time to film. In her downtime and during rehearsal, she's all about comfort.

"I'm wearing some UGGs right now," she tells PEOPLE with a laugh. "I'll put my high heels on when we film."

It's also not surprising that after filming so many episodes of the popular show, White has experienced a wardrobe malfunction or two. When thinking about some of her favorite memories on the show, she mentions a Christmas episode where she got unknowingly tangled on stage.

"They decorated the set and on either end of my puzzle board were presents," she says. "A present got caught in the hem of my dress. So I'm carrying this present behind me back and forth, and I didn't know. Pat was laughing hysterically, and it was pretty funny when I realized that it was attached."

Vanna White and Pat Sajak. NBC/Getty

The TV personality has built a lasting legacy on the long-running game show, which premiered in 1975 with Chuck Woolery and Susan Stafford as co-hosts. White has co-hosted the show with Sajak for the last several decades. They've gone on to become a dynamic duo.

"I think when Merv Griffin chose both of us, 40 and 41 years ago, he saw something between us — a brother-sister type relationship," White shares. "And I think that is kind of what it is. He saw that we would be able to get along, and we do. We are like a brother and sister team."

Offscreen, White's passion for crocheting led to her becoming a spokesperson for Lion Brand Yarn — a company that allowed her to launch her special Vanna's Choice Yarn line.

Lion Brand Yarn

"Thirty years ago, I started with Lion Brand Yarn Company as their spokesperson," White says. "About 15 years later, they came to me and said, 'How would you feel about having your own line of yarn?' And I said, 'I would love to do that. I would love to do that, but I want to be able to give back. So I'd like to donate some of my proceeds, half of my proceeds actually, to St. Jude.'"

White is giving a $5,000 donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital as part of her work with Lion Brand Yarn, telling PEOPLE that the organization is "so dear to my heart. I have been donating to them for a long time and it's just so heartwarming to have it all come together."