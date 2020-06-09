Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

“I don't know how to get through summer without this bra,” one reviewer wrote

This Popular Amazon Bra Has Sweat-Wicking Fabric to Keep You Cool — and It’s on Sale

Just like your favorite airy sandals and or a breezy sundress, this lightweight bra is just the thing to throw on when temperatures soar — and it’s on sale just in time for summer.

Amazon reviewers love the Vanity Fair cooling touch, wire-free bra, calling it “the most comfortable bra ever” and “heavenly.” The lightweight but supportive bra features a cooling, moisture-wicking fabric that makes it incredibly breathable and comfortable for hot and humid weather. And for a limited time, shoppers can snag the popular piece on sale for 36 percent off.

Buy It! Vanity Fair Women’s Cooling Touch Wire-Free Bra, $25.41 (orig. $40); amazon.com

The popular bra, which usually goes for $40, comes in four shades (white, beige, black, and champagne) and comes in 16 sizes up to 44D. Unlike most bras, which are made with stiff underwire that oftentimes digs into the skin, this design has supportive cups made without wires, not to mention plenty of other comfortable features like a super soft material, tag-free design, and adjustable padded straps.

Reviewers rave about its unique feel that’s surprisingly supportive (even without wires) and smoothing without being too restrictive. “This bra is so comfortable, I gave all of my other bras away,” one reviewer wrote.

Owners also gush about its exclusive “WinCool” fabric, which draws away sweat to keep you dry and feeling fresh. “The ‘wicking’ material that the bra is made of is amazing,” another owner wrote in a review. “[And there’s] no chafing when you sweat.”

The Vanity Fair design is just one of many cooling bras currently available on Amazon. There are dozens more, including several that have also earned rave reviews from shoppers and are on sale, like the Play It Cool Contour bra from Olga and the X-Temp Foam Wire-Free Bra from Hanes. Each one is made with silky, moisture-wicking fabric that absorbs sweat and releases heat, making them all great choices for warmer months.

There’s no word on how long any of these sales will last, so if you’re in the market for some new warm weather clothing, now’s the time to get a few and save. We have a feeling that when temperatures peak and the humidity soars, you’ll be glad you did.