Vanessa Williams portrays the first lady in the play POTUS, which is currently in previews on Broadway at the Shubert Theater in New York City

Vanessa Williams Says Her POTUS Costumes Feature 'Nods' to First Ladies She's Met Over the Years

Vanessa Williams has drawn inspiration for her latest project from some very famous and iconic women.

The 59-year-old singer and actress appeared on the Today show Thursday morning to promote her Broadway comedy POTUS alongside Rachel Dratch.

There, Williams — who portrays the first lady in the production — detailed how her costumes in the play are inspired by some of the former first ladies that she has met throughout history.

"There are a couple of nods. I start act one in red, so that's kind of close to the Nancy Regan red because that's when I met her, I was 20-years-old, I had just been crowned Miss America," she revealed. "... I have a headband in act two, so that's kind of a nod to Hillary [Clinton]."

"I have met, as you can see, many first ladies," Williams added, as photographs of the star with other famous wives of presidential leaders were shown, including Michelle Obama and Barbara Bush.

Vanessa Williams Credit: Bruce Glikas/Getty

POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive is "a riotous comedy about the women in charge of the man in charge of the free world," according to an official description of the play.

Alongside Williams and Dratch, 56, Julianne Hough also stars, as well as Suzy Nakamura, Lea DeLaria, Lilli Cooper and Julie White, to name a few. The actresses will play the seven women in the title of the play.

In an interview with The New York Times, playwright Selina Fillinger said that she started writing POTUS six years ago, adding of her inspiration, "For years, we've had this endless cycle of headlines about powerful men abusing their power, and each time I was fascinated by the women orbiting the men and enabling them."

According to Fillinger, 28, POTUS is not based on one specific individual but "an amalgamation of many men in power." She said: "I set it in the White House because that's the highest office in the land, but you could set it in any company and any institution and many homes."

During her Today appearance, Williams was also asked about a particular fashion item that makes an appearance in POTUS — a set of high-heeled Crocs.

"Yes, they actually get applause," Williams said with a laugh, after co-host Dylan Dreyer told her she was "no stranger" to wearing regular heels in the past.

"Balenciaga actually debuted them this fall, and in the script ... my character's trying to be Earthy and relate to people," she continues, "[but] she's a little off."

"And her Crocs are her attempt to meet with her people at a certain level, and of course, she ends up not doing the regular Crocs," Williams added.