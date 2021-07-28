Vanessa Williams sent her famous friends and followers into a frenzy with the seaside snap

Vanessa Williams Poses in White Swimsuit: 'Are We Doing Bikini Shots in Our Early 50s?'

Vanessa Williams is celebrating her beach bod.

The actor and singer, 58, posted a shot on the sand to Instagram Tuesday, posing in a white bikini with gold hoop earrings, gazing off to the side before the ocean.

"Are we doing bikini shots in our early 50s? Ok 🌊," Williams captioned the beach snap, which sent her famous friends and followers into a frenzy in the comments section.

"YESSSSSSSSSS🔥🔥🔥" wrote Bianca Del Rio.

"OH OKAY THEN," echoed Williams' former Ugly Betty co-star Michael Urie.

vanessa-williams.jpg Paul Zimmerman/WireImage | Credit: Paul Zimmerman/WireImage

Another fan added, "YES THATS WHAT WE'RE DOIIIIIING!!!! Yes Vanessa! We are clear!🔥."

The former Miss America winner has previously cited consistent daily activity as a secret to stay fit .

"I try to do something everyday, whether it's taking a class or jumping on the treadmill," she told ABC News in 2014. "Also, yoga, just trying to keep moving for sure."

While Williams appears to be enjoying the shore according to her latest Instagram update, it's a well-deserved break for the busy star. In the past year, she has appeared on RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race, starred in Hulu's Bad Hair, and launched Black Theatre United (BTU), a coalition for Black actors and actresses with the mission to "influence widespread reform and combat systemic racism within the theater industry and across the US."

In March, she teamed up with other BTU members, including Billy Porter and Audra McDonald, for a music video for the single "Stand for Change."