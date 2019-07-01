Image zoom Courtesy HSN

For Vanessa Williams, a passion for fashion just runs in the family.

Ever since Williams was a little girl she loved clothes. “I grew up back in the day when had to sew. My mother sewed all of my dresses my whole life,” Williams recalled at a recent press preview event. “I remember going to the fabric store, picking out my McCall’s patterns. It was a very creative household. And we were encouraged to do a lot of creative things.”

Now, the actress and singer put her creative design know-how to use with a brand new clothing line with HSN, focused on wearable, everyday pieces for women of all ages.

“My brand is really about designing for myself and my family,” Williams said. “My mother (Helen Williams) will be 80 in December, I have a 32-year-old (Melanie Hervey), a 30-year-old (Jillian Hervey) and 19-year-old daughter (Sasha Fox) so I always kind of envision what they would like and have at least one piece [in the collection].”

In keeping with her design philosophy, she invited her mom and daughter Melanie to join her on set to model in her campaign photos and her youngest Sasha, a college sophomore and professional model, will appear as a fit model on air during Williams’s first live HSN appearance on July 11.

“It is fun to see my kids find themselves,” Williams says about her fashionable family. Melanie, a professional Pilates instructor, worked in the fashion industry for 10 years, while her daughter Jillian is in the successful R&B group, Lion Babe and her 26-year-old son, Devin Hervey, works at the high-end clothing store Maxfield in Los Angeles.

“I always told my kids dare to be different. Why be like everybody else? Don’t be afraid to be yourself.”

While her family plays a key role in the customer she’s designing for, ultimately, she’s her own muse. “I want to be able to wear it and I do wear my own stuff out on the street,” Williams said. “I also think about what I’m missing and what I need more of. If it’s a blazer – what’s the blazer that I don’t have that I’m missing?”

Williams, who previously had a clothing line with Evine, launched the line with seven pieces including a sequin-lined blazer, belted jumpsuit, lace camis and leopard-print wrap dresses, with more styles being added in the fall.

Out of all of the pieces, Williams says the biker jacket is by far her favorite. “The sequins gives it a little hint of sparkle but it’s not like you’re out at a black tie event. It’s one of those jackets that I wear pretty much all-year round.”

The collection runs from extra small to 3X and will be expanding into accessories — scarves and belts — next.